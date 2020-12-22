This is as close as we can come to actually singing to our readers on their birthdays!

Community Eagle Scout project completed in time for Christmas

Laguna Beach Troop 35 of the Orange County Council of Scouts BSA, and chartered by the Laguna Presbyterian Church, is proud to announce the progression of another scout on his journey to the highest achievement available in Scouts BSA, formerly known as the Boy Scouts of America.

Elliott Leeds, Life Scout of Troop 35, completed 15 music stands for his Eagle Scout Project and delivered them to Laguna Beach Jazz Band teacher Steven Wade on Friday afternoon, December 11, 2020. The project took months to plan, design, fund, and build. Although Elliott hasn’t quite completed his Eagle Scout Rank yet, he’s getting close. He still has one Merit Badge that’s almost done, some Eagle Scout Project paperwork, and a Board of Review left before he achieves the rank of Eagle Scout. Then he will join his older brother Logan Leeds, whose Eagle Project resurfaced all lettered informational posts in the James Dilley Preserve of Laguna Coast Wilderness Park.

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Elliott’s “Griffin” Patrol mates: (L-R) Elliott’s brother Logan, Elliott Leeds, Luke, Meredith, Will Briggs, Will Neukomm, Clay Leeds, and Alex

Elliott’s parents are longtime Laguna locals, educators, and community activists Kimberly Leeds and former Troop 35 Scoutmaster Clay Leeds. “We are so proud of Elliott. His tenacity to lead the completion of these music stands and to help others and work so hard to achieve his Eagle Scout Rank is inspiring.”

When he’s not scouting, Elliott plays club soccer on the Laguna Beach Football Club with coaches Mike Thomas and Andy Thomas. Elliott is also becoming a fantastic saxophone player and loves jazz.

In all, Elliott delivered eleven “Sitting” music stands and four “Standing” music stands (32” tall and 48” tall, respectively) built to be used by trumpet, standup bass, trombone, tuba players, and others. The music stands are made of high-quality birch plywood stained white, 30” and 12” piano hinges, and a lot of screws.

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Elliott and his saxophone

In the spirit of community, Elliott’s “Griffin” Patrol mates, as well as many community members and his family, worked together to complete the music stands. Many of Elliott’s Patrol mates met at the age of six, as Tiger Cub Scouts of the Laguna Beach Pack 35 at Laguna Presbyterian Church. They’ve worked together, hiking, camping, cooking, and cleaning for each other on their collective journey to achieve Eagle Scout Rank.

Elliott and his family would like to thank all of his Griffin brothers, as well as the Parker, Stellar, Neukomm, Briggs, and Bammer families, and Grandma Jane. They also love Grandpa Ted, who helped design the tri-folding music stands.

Mr. Scott Wittkop, Multimedia and 3-D Media Design and Production teacher at Laguna Beach High School, will have LBHS Honors students create a logo for the Laguna Beach Jazz Band, to place on the front and top of the music stands. Elliott thanks Mr. Wittkop for his ideas and help.

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Steven Wade and Elliott

Elliott would also like to thank Mr. Steven Wade, who came up with the idea and helped instill a love of music in Elliott and a love of the saxophone. Mr. Wade is “very” excited about how the new music stands for the Laguna Beach Jazz Band turned out. They were engineered to last a long time and were finished just in time for Christmas. Now, if only there could be performances. Due to COVID, all band classes are on Zoom so the band members do not get to play with each other in person.

Elliott would like to extend big thanks to Mrs. Keyser and the Laguna Beach Band Boosters for helping fund the project, and also to Ganahl Lumber (Vicki, John, and Mike), and Coast Hardware (Barbara) for their support. Also a big thanks to the crew at Laguna Woods Home Depot (Diana, Ian, and Julia) for their generosity and all those cuts. It truly takes a village for a project this extensive.

Laguna Playhouse presents Karen Carpenter-inspired virtual holiday special

Laguna Playhouse is excited to present the virtual concert Merry Christmas Darling: Heidi Kettenring Sings Karen Carpenter. This video-on-demand performance is available for purchase through 5 p.m. on December 25, with viewing available now through December 28.

Chicago’s favorite leading lady Heidi Kettenring (Wicked, Broadway in Chicago) and her exceptional band present the timeless treasures and holiday hits of Karen Carpenter. A storyteller sure to stir the heart, multi-award-winner Kettenring tenderly chronicles Carpenter’s troubles and triumphs with a familiar angelic radiance.

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Heidi Kettenring stars in holiday special presented by Laguna Playhouse, a tribute to Karen Carpenter

Around the Town Chicago calls the show, “Glorious. An elegant, tear jerking, sing along concert event.” Songs include “Close To You,” “Merry Christmas Darling,” “For All We Know,” and “The Christmas Song.” The show is produced by Chicago-based company Artists Lounge Live.

Heidi Kettenring is best known for starring as Nessarose in the blockbuster musical Wicked (Broadway in Chicago). Her national tours include Disney’s Beauty and the Beast (Belle).

Chicago-based concert company Artists Lounge Live presents popular music of yesterday performed by singular talents of today. “Superb musicianship and powerful storytelling set us apart. Our company of headliners honor their musical icons with mastery, intimacy, and empathy. With the music as our guide we explore the cultural landscape of America both then and now. Through popular music, our shared heritage, we offer audiences an authentic emotional connection. We believe in the restorative power of live entertainment for both the individual and the community.”

Ticket proceeds will provide crucial support to Laguna Playhouse. Tickets are available for $35 at www.lagunaplayhouse.com. To view concert, patrons must have a high-speed internet connection.

For more information, visit www.lagunaplayhouse.com.

Prepare to kiss your beliefs about mistletoe goodbye…

By Lynette Brasfield

Volunteer, Laguna Canyon Foundation

In many parts of the Laguna Coast Wilderness Parks, you’ll see clumps of mistletoe on the branches of sycamore trees, most clearly visible in winter when the trees lose their leaves – the mistletoe clusters look rather like large green pom-poms.

Mistletoe, of course, is often associated with Christmas and the tradition of kissing under one of its twigs, complete with white (not red) berries.

Unromantically, however, its name is said originally to mean “dung on a twig” because early Anglo-Saxons thought that it grew out of bird droppings in trees.

And they were right…! That’s how the seeds are spread.

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Lynette Brasfield

Mistletoe is clearly visible on these sycamore trees near the parking lot at the James Dilley Greenbelt Preserve

So where did the tradition begin?

Well, for one thing, in the Middle Ages, it was believed that mistletoe had magical properties and could keep evil spirits at bay. Also, because it stays green while the trees are bare, speculation is that the parasite was considered a symbol of fertility.

Parasite?

Yes, indeed.

Mistletoe is a hemi (partial) parasite which attaches to a tree via sucker roots and absorbs some water and nutrients from its host plant.

However, it also produces some of its own food via photosynthesis in its green leaves and provides food and shelter for birds and butterflies, like the great purple hairstreak. Most healthy trees are not harmed by small quantities of mistletoe.

Oh, and it is poisonous for humans to eat (but obviously not birds).

But by all means hang it in your doorway! Just don’t take it from the sycamore trees, where it is performing an important function, providing safe refuge for small flying creatures.

For more information about our wondrous wilderness, visit www.lagunacanyon.org to learn about local flora and fauna.

Dr. Schott’s office teams up with The Sandpiper to sell merchandise

Dr. Stephen Schott has practiced dentistry in Laguna Beach for over 30 years. He has also been a member of the Sawdust Festival and is active in the community. The Harrells, owners of The Sandpiper, have been friends of Dr. Schott and his team for many years, and Dr. Schott wants to help them during the pandemic. As a small business too, Dr. Schott’s office is hoping to bring in new patients while, at the same time, helping one.

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

The team at Dr. Schott’s office with Chuck Harrell, owner of The Sandpiper

Dr. Schott is offering an in-office “sensational whitening” ($125 value) to anyone who purchases two shirts from The Sandpiper or free X-rays and exam ($225 offer for new patients only) to those who purchase four pieces of merchandise from The Sandpiper.

Buyers can show proof of receipt and call the office to make an appointment at (949) 499-5344.

Dr. Schott’s office is located at 32322 S Coast Hwy, #A.

For more information about the practice, go to www.schottdds.com.

Boys & Girls Club challenges community to a $50K match for new roof

What do the The Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach, John Schwartz, and Charles Antis have in common? A shared passion to install a new roof on The Club’s Laguna Canyon Enrichment Center.

“As we worked to renew our building insurance for our main clubhouse, we hit an unexpected roadblock,” said Pam Estes, CEO of the Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach (BGCLB). “After completing a building assessment, our insurance company informed us we needed a new roof in order to have full coverage in case of wildfire. Every day, we give local youth the opportunity to play, grow, and learn in a safe environment. Installing a new roof will ensure that everyone who steps through our front door can enjoy a safe and nurturing environment for years to come.”

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach Canyon Branch

The new roof comes with a $100,000 price tag and the enthusiasm of a local philanthropist, John Schwartz. “John and his family have deep roots in Laguna Beach,” said David Armendariz, Chief Relationship Officer for BGCLB.

“He was the first person we contacted about our newest challenge and opportunity. We are deeply grateful to announce that the David Schwartz Foundation made a very generous $50,000 challenge gift to help put a roof on the building. During this special time of the year, annual donations to support services for young people are a priority. The dollar-for-dollar challenge gift from the Foundation was given to encourage the community to make an additional gift to build a new roof.”

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Club student works on computer at the clubhouse

The Club is also grateful to announce that Charles Antis of Antis Roofing is also helping with the project. Charles is an industry leader who has helped numerous nonprofits with their roofing needs including Habit for Humanity and the Ronald McDonald House. Antis is reaching out to his contacts in the roofing industry for donations of in-kind product to help make the new roof a reality.

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Students working hard at the Canyon branch

It takes a community to help a child, and it will take a village to put a new roof on the Laguna Beach clubhouse.

To make a gift, contact David Armendariz at davida@bgclaguna.org or (949) 715-7918.