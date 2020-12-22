NewLeftHeader

 Volume 12, Issue 102  |  December 22, 2020

More Meowry Christmas wishes from the cats 122220

More Meowry Christmas wishes from the cats of Blue Bell!

Blue Bell Foundation for Cats offers loving and compassionate care for senior cats whose owners can’t care for their pets any longer, because of relocation, illness, or death. This is their beloved cats’ retirement sanctuary. 

And life is never dull for these older cats in their spacious home in the canyon. Forty-one volunteers take shifts petting the kitties throughout the year – and take great joy in celebrating the holidays and their birthdays. 

This week, the Blue Bell retirees can’t wait for Christmas Day.

More Meowry hat

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Terri Karman

Watch out behind you! Someone’s after your hat!

More Meowry armholes

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Terri Karman

And just how am I supposed to steer the sleigh without armholes for my paws?

For more information about volunteering or donating to this great cause, visit www.bluebellcats.org.

 

