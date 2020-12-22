NewLeftHeader

 Volume 12, Issue 102  |  December 22, 2020

For Waymakers Youth Shelter in LB every dollar counts to purchase gifts and household items

For Laguna Beach children aged 17 and younger, the pandemic has brought unprecedented levels of stress, anxiety, and depression. For children living in an emergency short-term crisis shelter, the holidays bring even more social isolation and feelings of hopelessness.

 Waymakers Youth Shelter in Laguna Beach has remained open 24/7 this year to provide crisis intervention services to young people ages 12 to 17 who are seeking respite from the chaos and stress they are experiencing at home. The shelter is calling on Laguna Beach residents to not only donate funds to help them continue to serve these children and families enduring immense stress and trauma, but to provide some holiday cheer for those in their care on Christmas Day. 

Carol Carlson, Waymakers Children’s Crisis Residential Program Director, says, “I want to thank the entire community of Laguna Beach for stepping up and helping out all of the nonprofits during this pandemic. Waymakers Laguna Beach Youth Shelter has been open 365 day per year serving suicidal and at-risk children, and we will continue to provide this care for them as long as we are able. If you are in a position to give this season, we would greatly appreciate any financial assistance from members of our beloved community.”

Waymakers’ Adopt-a-Family program coordinates the generosity of people with the specific needs of victims of crime and their families. Victims of violent crime and their families are often devastated both emotionally and financially so putting together a Christmas or other holiday celebration can be a very real challenge. 

In many cases, the only holiday food and gifts these families receive come through Waymakers’ annual Adopt-A-Family campaign. A holiday sponsor provides not only gifts for the holiday, but also hope for the future.

Waymakers Victim Advocates work with these struggling families to create a holiday wish list. These wish lists often include basic everyday items such as laundry detergent, diapers, baby blankets, groceries, as well as warm clothing and toys.

Another way to give is to purchase something from the residents’ wish list.

To Adopt a Family, purchase from the wish list, or donate, click here. 

For those that have the means to help this holiday season, monetary donations are used to purchase gifts and household items. Every dollar counts, and the shelters are grateful for any assistance.

 

