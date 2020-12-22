NewLeftHeader

few clouds

64.6°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 12, Issue 102  |  December 22, 2020

City of Laguna Beach Santa Caravan 122220

City of Laguna Beach Santa Caravan brings merriment and music to multitudes

Photos by Mary Hurlbut

On Sunday at 3:30 p.m., Santa Claus, in a vintage Marine Safety Jeep driven by Captain Kai Bond, began his journey through the City of Laguna Beach. 

City of Santa

Click on photo for a larger image

Santa Claus in all his glory

Santa’s caravan included a trolley with holiday carol singers from No Square Theatre. Escorts were provided by Laguna Beach Police Department – with Officer Spratt leading the caravan – and the Laguna Beach Fire Department.

City of Jeep

Click on photo for a larger image

Capt. Kai Bond escorted Santa through the town

Starting at Mission Hospital and following the City’s Trolley routes, Santa’s residents watched Santa from front yards and sidewalks. 

City of Trolley

Click on photo for a larger image

Carolers from No Square Theatre

As Santa passed, no doubt all the children were wondering if they’d been naughty or nice. And not to worry, the Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Dr. Anthony Fauci said that he gave Santa the COVID-19 vaccine, so it’s okay for him to come down the chimney.

For more photos by Mary Hurlbut, see slideshow below

 

 

Shaena Stabler is the Owner, Publisher & Editor.

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor & Writer.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Barbara Diamond, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Marrie Stone, Maggi Henrikson, Samantha Washer, Stacia Stabler and Suzie Harrison are our writers and/or columnists.

We all love Laguna and we love what we do.

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.315.0259

© 2020 Stu News Laguna - All Rights Reserved.