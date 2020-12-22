NewLeftHeader

 December 22, 2020

Suspicious package found in mailbox 122220

Suspicious package found in mailbox, OC Sheriff’s Bomb Squad responds

Today, Tuesday, Dec 22, at 1:25 p.m., the City of Laguna Beach sent out a Nixle alert announcing the closure of Glenneyre Street between Thalia and St. Ann’s “for the next hour due to police activity.”

According to LBPD Lt. Jim Cota, a suspicious package was found in a mailbox in the 800 block of Glenneyre.

“OC Sheriff’s Department Bomb Squad is en route to check it out for safety purposes,” Lt. Cota stated at 1:37 p.m.

Note: This story is breaking and will be updated as more information is available.

 

