 Volume 12, Issue 102  |  December 22, 2020

COVID-19: 4,406 new cases and 2 new deaths reported 122320

COVID-19: 4,406 new cases and 2 new deaths reported in OC, 14 new cases in Laguna Beach

Sadly, OC Health Care Agency reports that 1,781 people have died due to COVID-19 in Orange County, including two new deaths reported today (December 23). There have been “less than five deaths” of Laguna Beach residents to date.

The county reported 4,406 new cases of COVID-19 today, marking a seven-day surge of 23,652 new cases and 134,820 cumulative cases to date. 

ICU capacity remains very low and hospitalization numbers very high. The percentage of adult ICU beds currently available in OC is 8.2 percent unadjusted and 0 percent adjusted.* 44 percent of ventilators are currently available countywide.

The county reports that 1,854 individuals are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 (+48 since yesterday’s report – includes ICU); 394 are in ICU (+4 since yesterday’s report).

The county reports that there have been 451 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Laguna Beach to date, including 14 new cases reported today and 44 new cases reported since last Wednesday’s report.

Santa Ana experienced an increase of 898 new cases today; Anaheim experienced an increase of 844 new cases today.

The county estimates 77,076 “recovered cases” according to its data criteria.

For questions about the data presented by the county, call (714) 834-2000 or email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

To view the data dashboard, click here.

Numbers are updated daily by Stu News Laguna and reported on our social media pages @StuNewsLaguna.

*From OC Health Care Agency: Adjusted ICU capacity takes into account the percentage of COVID-19 positive patients in the ICU (the higher the percentage of COVID-19 positive patients in the ICU, the more the adjustment).

COVID 19 County 12 23 20 1

COVID 19 County 12 23 20 2

COVID 19 County 12 23 20 3

Orange County COVID-19 case data as of December 23, as reported by the county; click here to visit page that is updated daily

 

