City Council accepting applications for appointed committees
The City Council is accepting applications for the following Committees, Commissions, and Boards: Planning Commission, Design Review Board, Arts Commission, Parking, Traffic, and Circulation Committee, Recreation Committee, Heritage Committee, Emergency/Disaster Preparedness Committee, Environmental Sustainability Committee, Housing and Human Services Committee, View Restoration Committee, Orange County Vector Control District, and South Laguna Water/Sewer Advisory Committee.
Interviews and appointments will be conducted virtually on Tuesday, February 9, 2021, at 5 p.m. by the City Council. All applicants will be interviewed. Applicants may be contacted by City Council members prior to the interviews and appointments so please be prepared to make a brief statement about your desire to serve.
Laguna Beach residents who are interested in serving on one of these Committees, Commissions, or Boards should obtain an application from the City Clerk’s office or online from the City’s website at www.lagunabeachcity.net and file by Friday, January 22, 2021, at 4:30 p.m. Questions may be directed to the City Clerk’s office at (949) 497-0705. Applications will not be accepted after the
deadline.
The number of positions that will be open and details for the following Committees, Commissions and Boards: (*The City Council may reduce or increase the number of positions at its discretion.)
--(3) Two-year terms on the Planning Commission with terms beginning April 1, 2021, through March 31, 2023. The Planning Commission is a five-member body appointed by the City Council for the purpose of reviewing and advising the Council on items related to the development and modification of land uses within the City limits. As such, the Commission reviews and recommends action on the development and amendment of the general plan, zoning ordinances, subdivision regulations, and special projects related to land use planning.
Planning Commissioners serve a two-year term and are compensated in the amount of $392.00 per month. The regular meetings of the Commission are held on the first and third Wednesdays of each month at 6 p.m. Study sessions may be held as part of the regular meeting or at other specified times. A substantial time commitment averaging 4-6 hours a week is necessary to be a Planning Commissioner. Meetings may be four or more hours long and require a great deal of preparation time. In addition to these regular meetings, Commissioners are expected to visit sites and review project proposals prior to the meeting, as well as attend special project workshops. It is desirable to have or be able to acquire certain skills or aptitudes, such as the ability to understand zoning regulations and their effect on allowed land uses. Experience in land use planning, architecture, engineering, and/or real estate would be an asset.
--(3) Two-year terms on the Board of Adjustment/Design Review Board with a term beginning April 1, 2021, through March 31, 2023. The Board of Adjustment/Design Review Board is a five-member body appointed by the City Council for the purpose of considering requests for variances from the zoning code. The members also sit as the City’s Design Review Board. Board members serve a two-year term and are compensated in the amount of $392.00 per month. The Board meets bi-monthly generally on the second and fourth Thursday of the month at 6 p.m. A substantial time commitment of approximately 10 hours per week is necessary to be a Board member. In addition to the bi-monthly meetings, Board members are expected to visit the sites and review the plans of projects prior to the meeting. The Board acts on an average of 14 items per meeting. It is desirable to have or be able to acquire certain skills or aptitudes, such as the ability to understand and conceptualize architectural drawings, and to visualize building mass and volumes based upon on-site staking plans. Experience in the building trades, architecture, historic preservation, landscaping, planning and/or real estate would be an asset.
--(3 plus Alternate) Two-year terms on the Arts Commission with terms beginning April 1, 2021, through March 31, 2023. The Arts Commission is a seven-member commission with one alternate appointed by the City Council. Four of the seven members must be actively participating in the arts. The Commissioners are compensated in the amount of $137.00 per month. The Arts Commission has the power and duty to act in an advisory capacity to the City Council in all matters pertaining to the artistic aspects of the City. Additionally, commissioners recommend to the City Council the adoption of such ordinances, rules, and regulations as they may deem necessary for the administration and preservation of the fine/performing arts of the community. One of the major projects of the Commission is the City’s Art-in-Public-Places Program. Commission meetings are generally held on the second and fourth Mondays of each month at 5:30 p.m. Meeting and preparation time may exceed several hours per week.
--(4) Two-year terms on the Parking, Traffic, and Circulation Committee with terms beginning April 1, 2021, through March 31, 2023. The Parking, Traffic, and Circulation Committee is a seven-member body that acts in an advisory capacity on matters pertaining to parking, traffic, circulation, transit, the Parking Management Plan, and traffic complaints. Meetings are generally held on the fourth Thursday of the month at 6 p.m.
--(4) Two-year terms on the Recreation Committee with terms beginning April 1, 2021, through March 31, 2023. The Recreation Committee is a nine-member body that directs their efforts in the area of providing for the recreation and park needs of the community. Meetings are generally held on the first Monday of the month at 6 p.m.
--(3) Two-year terms on the Heritage Committee with terms beginning April 1, 2021, through March 31, 2023. The Heritage Committee is currently a five-member body. The Heritage Committee serves in an advisory role on matters pertaining to historic preservation such as placement of a structure that is not on the Historic Resources List on the Historic Register, removal of a structure from the Historic Register, creation of a special designation plaque program, alterations to “E”-rated structures, and demolition of historic structures in a
commercial zone. Meetings are generally held on the third Monday of the month at 6 p.m.
--(4) Two-year terms on the Emergency/Disaster Preparedness Committee with terms beginning April 1, 2021, through March 31, 2023. The Emergency/Disaster Preparedness Committee is a nine-member body appointed by the City Council whose charge would be to advise the City Council on all matters pertaining to disaster prevention, planning, and preparedness. The Committee will make recommendations to the City Council and will have
staggered terms. Meetings are generally held on the first Monday of the month at 6 p.m.
--(4) Two-year terms on the Environmental Sustainability Committee with terms beginning April 1, 2021, through March 31, 2023. The Environmental Sustainability Committee is a seven-member advisory body to the City Council. The purpose for the Committee is researching, reviewing, and advising the Council on items related to protecting the environment and improving the community’s future sustainability. The Committee receives its work assignments from the City Council. Committee members typically work in subcommittees to research issues and policies and prepare recommendations for approval by
the Committee for submission to the City Council. A personal time commitment of 10 to 15 hours per month may be necessary to accomplish tasks. Regular meetings are held on the fourth Tuesday of each month at 6:00 p.m. Meetings may be two or more hours, and often require a great deal of preparation time.
--(3) Two-year terms on the Housing and Human Services Committee with terms beginning April 1, 2021, through March 31, 2023. The Housing and Human Services Committee is currently a seven-member body appointed by the City Council whose charge is to assess and identify housing opportunities and human needs for all segments of the community, provide input on the City’s Housing Element of the General Plan, inform and make recommendations to the City Council and other community leaders, and increase community awareness of
programs to fill these needs. Meetings are generally held on the first Wednesday of the month at 4 p.m.
--(3) Two-year terms on the View Restoration Committee with terms beginning April 1, 2021, through March 31, 2023. Members of the View Restoration Committee adjudicate view claims submitted by property owners to restore pre-existing views that are alleged to be significantly impaired by vegetation. The five-member committee of local residents appointed by the City Council conduct public hearings to review claims, hear testimony, and determine
significant view impairment. The Committee may approve a view restoration order and establish a maintenance schedule for the subject vegetation on the property. The View Restoration Committee generally meets on the first Monday of each month at 6 p.m.
--(1) Two-year term on the Orange County Mosquito & Vector Control District (OCMVCD) with a term beginning immediately through January 2, 2023. The person elected will serve as a Trustee on the OCMVCD Board, and the Board generally meets on the third Thursday of every month at 3 p.m., at the OCMVCD headquarters in Garden Grove.
--(3 plus Alternate) Two-year terms on the South Laguna Water/Sewer Advisory Committee with terms beginning April 1, 2021, through March 31, 2023. The South Laguna Water & Sewer Advisory Committee addresses water and sewer related projects, programs, and topics of interest for the South Laguna area. The Committee generally meets quarterly at 3 p.m.