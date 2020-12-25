NewLeftHeader

 Volume 12, Issue 103  |  December 25, 2020

City Council approves $1.4 million in economic assistance 122520

City Council approves $1.4 million in economic assistance programs for restaurants, bars, retail, and community

Photos by Mary Hurlbut

The Laguna Beach City Council approved at Tuesday’s meeting the LB Cares Grant Program, which pulls from City reserves to assist restaurants, bar, and retail businesses experiencing impacts caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The grant program will provide direct financial assistance to local businesses and organizations by offering a $5,000 grant per qualifying restaurant or bar and $2,000-$3,000 grant per qualifying retailer, on a first-come, first-served basis. 

LB CARES* is a one-time grant relief program for restaurants, bars, and retail doing business within the City of Laguna Beach. 

To qualify:

--Restaurants and bars must have been ordered to change operations to takeout and delivery only, or to close.

--Retailers must have been ordered to reduce their capacity to 20 percent (eligible to receive $2,000) or to close (eligible to receive $3,000).

--Businesses must be located in Laguna Beach and have a Laguna Beach business license.

--Applicants must confirm that they have experienced a hardship due to COVID-19 closures and restrictions.

--Businesses must confirm that they are complying and pledge to continue complying with all State and local orders.

“The Economic Assistance Program approved by the City Council [Tuesday[ provides an essential lifeline to our local businesses who have been severely impacted by the pandemic,” said Laguna Beach Mayor Bob Whalen. “A direct assistance program like this is a first for the City but these are unprecedented times demanding new approaches and decisive action. Our objective in approving this program is to help keep our restaurants and retailers going until they can apply for additional assistance through county, state, and federal programs in early 2021.”

LB CARES grant applications will be accepted for a two-week period beginning December 23, 2020 at 8 a.m. Eligible businesses may apply until January 5, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. with awarded grants anticipated to be received by January 8, 2021. Grants will be awarded up to the funding amount of $850,000 on a first-come, first-served, basis. Go to www.lagunabeachcity.net/LBCaresfor program details and to apply. 

The City also provides grants to nonprofits and arts organizations annually from Festival or Arts (FOA) rent revenue and Business Improvement District revenues. Since the City has not received any revenue from FOA in 2020, the City Council appropriated $250,000 Tuesday from the General Fund Reserve to fund the Community Assistance Grant program in 2021 and expedite the program to spring of 2021 instead of June 2021. In addition, $200,000 in funding will be made available to provide Cultural Arts Grants in 2021. 

For more information on these Economic Assistance Programs, contact Project Manager Jeremy Frimond at (949) 464-6673 or This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

*City Employees, Elected officials and their immediate family are not eligible for the LB CARES program. Eligible restaurants and bars may not be part of a national franchise. Eligible retailers may not be part of a national chain.

 

