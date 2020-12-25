NewLeftHeader

 Volume 12, Issue 103  |  December 25, 2020

Police Beat 122520

Incident Reports

Tuesday, Dec 22

Glenneyre St & Thalia St | Suspicious Circumstances

12:59 p.m. LBPD received a report regarding a suspicious package. LBPD closed down the area and the OC Sheriff’s Department bomb squad and postal inspector were called on scene. OCSD determined it was a fishing device, used to steal outgoing mail.

Thalia St | 600 Block | DUI – Drugs, Driving with a Suspended/Revoked Driver’s License

12:06 p.m. A 21-year-old person was arrested on suspicion of DUI – drugs and for driving with a suspended/revoked driver’s license. Bail was set at $2,500.

S Coast Hwy | 100 Block | Warrants

9:58 a.m. A 65-year-old person was arrested on warrants for trespassing and grand theft. No bail was set. 

Monday, Dec 21

Park Ave | 400 Block | Warrants

7:28 a.m. A 65-year-old person was arrested on warrants for trespassing. Bail was set at $1,000.

S Coast Hwy | 31100 Block | Domestic Violence with Minor Injury

3:25 a.m. A 28-year-old person was arrested for domestic violence with minor injury. Bail was set at $50,000.

Sunday, Dec 20

S Coast Hwy & Ocean Ave | DUI 

8:30 p.m. A 36-year-old person was arrested on suspicion of DUI. Bail was set at $2,500.

Temple Hills Drive | 600 Block | Suspicious Circumstances

3:50 p.m. LBPD received a report regarding a knife that was sticking on top of a resident’s roof, from an unknown source.

Editor’s Note: An arrest contains allegations that a suspect has committed a crime. Every suspect is presumed to be innocent until and unless proven guilty in court.

 

