 Volume 12, Issue 103  |  December 25, 2020

Dennis’ Tidbits  122520

Dennis’ Tidbits 

By DENNIS McTIGHE 

December 25, 2020

My origin story, thanks to two Franks

Dennis 5Mele Kalikimaka, everyone! Hope it’s a healthy and happy one for y’all.

Roughly 30 percent of our country will have a white Christmas this year. We’re only four days into winter and it already sucks for a good portion of the country, with full-on blizzard conditions from the Northern Plains to the upper Midwest. And then there’s the miserable Northeast and New England, where they can’t buy a nice weekend the entire winter, and here we sit at the beach wearing shorts and flops! 

We are so blessed to have ended up in this tiny piece of paradise. Once you’re here it’s hard to leave and it’s so easy to see why. Personally, that’s my Christmas gift 365 days a year and to this day I never take this place for granted and don’t plan to anytime soon.

My Mom and Pop first discovered Laguna way back in September of 1939 on a tip from my Pop’s musical buddy. You might have heard of him. He went by the name of Frank Sinatra. Here’s how it all went down: my father, Frank James McTighe, was born and raised in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and was part of a fourth generation of McTighes in that city, so he had some pretty deep roots there. 

After he graduated high school, he attended Villanova College, a renowned Catholic university in Philadelphia, where he earned his Masters in business and economics, graduating in June of 1939. When he wasn’t in school he was an accomplished musician, and became good enough to be a member of the Glenn Miller Band, playing the five-string banjo and the mandolin. The top three swing bands at the time were Benny Goodman, Glenn Miller, and Hugo Winterhalter. They would tour much of the Atlantic Seaboard and even places west of there.

One night in June of that year, the Glenn Miller Band had a gig in Atlantic City. Frank Sinatra’s band, called “Les Brown and his Band of Renowns,” were playing at the same concert that night, and their lead singers were Frank Sinatra and Louis Armstrong. Frankie’s nickname was “Blue Eyes,” and Armstrong went by the nickname “Satchmo.“ At the break my Pop met them and they all became friends. 

During that gig in June, Pop met his future wife, Monet Mae Lemore from Halifax, Nova Scotia. She had just graduated nursing school and happened to be in Philadelphia with a couple of girlfriends from the same nursing college. They were celebrating their degrees and went to see the big bands. As the story goes, while on his break between sets, Pop saw Monet and their eyes immediately locked. Talk about instant love! They were married only nine weeks later on August 29, 1939, in Atlantic City, where my Pop’s band and Les Brown’s were playing again. 

During the break my Pop hooked up with “Blue Eyes“ and introduced Frank to his new beautiful wife, Monet. They all talked for a few minutes between sets and Mr. Sinatra congratulated my Pop and Mom. Then Frank asked my folks where they planned to spend their honeymoon. My folks told Frank they had never been to the West Coast. My Pop said he and Mom had endured so many brutal winters back east, so maybe it was time for a change.

Frank replied: “If you happen to make it to Southern California in your travels, there’s a tiny little artsy beach town about 50 miles south of L.A. called Laguna Beach, population 9,800. I know you’ll both immediately fall in love with the place. When I’m not with the band I go to Laguna every chance I get when we’re playing out west.”

The next day my folks gathered up a few things and hopped in his 1937 Ford and headed west, happy, free, and easy, and very much in love. They took their time and about ten days later arrived in the L.A. area, grabbed a Southern California road map and headed south on Highway 1, finally arriving in Laguna Beach. Finding themselves at the south end of Heisler Park in North Laguna, they parked the car, walked 50 feet or so to the famous gazebo, and saw the panoramic view of the coast. 

The decision was made right then and there, instantly. “We’re done with the East Coast! We’re moving here!” And the rest is history. That’s what this place does to you.

Have a safe, healthy, and happy holiday! ALOHA!

 

