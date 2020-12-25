NewLeftHeader

 Volume 12, Issue 103  |  December 25, 2020

It’s Christmas, an important time to remember 122520

It’s Christmas, an important time to remember those we love

By SHAENA STABLER

All I want for Christmas is for my dad to make it through to the vaccine, and not get the virus.

My father, James, has CTE and early onset dementia – the likely result of concussions from football and falling from multiple stories when he was a construction worker – and has been living in a skilled nursing facility since last summer. 

Prior to the pandemic, I would visit him twice a week, oftentimes with his fiancée – we’d bring takeout food, my portable speaker, photos, and presents for him…we’d listen to music, talk about the 70s, and share love and connection together.

It's Christmas James and Shaena

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of the Stabler family

Shaena celebrating the innocence of childhood with her dad

When the pandemic hit, all of the skilled nursing facilities across the state went into lockdown, my father’s included. His facility has taken such great care to try to keep the virus at bay – however, given the circumstances, I always knew it was a matter of when not if as far as the virus getting in. 

The first case hit in late May – since then, almost one-half of the residents have tested positive, some sadly dying, and as many staff members have tested positive too. My heart breaks for the families who have lost their loved ones to this virus. 

Despite the extreme isolation, my dad has kept the faith – he looks forward to our Skype video calls, and so do I. I love ordering him food from Doordash, a couple of times a week – his favorite is the Whopper combo meal and Strawberry Milkshake from Burger King.

I also want to thank, from the depths of my heart, the staff who have been there showing my dad love and helping keep him safe every day since last March. You all are the Supermen and Superwomen to me. I pray for your safety, and for your families’ safety too. I want you to know how grateful I am to you, and that I will pay your kindness and compassion forward in this life.

Shaena Stabler is the publisher & editor of Stu News Laguna.

 

