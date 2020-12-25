This is as close as we can come to actually singing to our readers on their birthdays!

LOCA brings smiles to Glennwood House at donut painting class

LOCA Arts Education provides visual arts workshops to people of all ages and abilities in Orange County. Among the many locations LOCA serves is Glennwood House, a residence for special needs young adults in Laguna Beach.

LOCA instructors provide both video and in-person workshops weekly at Glennwood. The imaginative projects have included Picasso-styled portraits, decoupage boxes, collages with inked print overlays, marbleized paper fans, and greeting cards for loved ones. Recently Lisa Mansour and Carla Meberg taught a “Donut Decorating” class, using a canvas print of one of Mansour’s plain donut paintings as the base.

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of LOCA

Donut paintings were created by Glennwood House residents in LOCA class

“I thought it would be fun for the whole class to design their own donuts. After some basic color mixing instruction, the residents were free to decorate their canvases in whatever way they wished. The results were completely enchanting!” said Mansour. Once the masterpieces dried, she stretched them and displayed them at Quorum Gallery in Laguna Beach, where she is a member artist.

“LOCA loves connecting Glennwood residents with our community, by providing art related field trips and opportunities for exhibiting their work,” said Board President Carla Meberg. Mansour invited the residents to Quorum for a private afternoon reception. The smiling residents were thrilled as they saw their vibrant creations in a real art gallery. The donut paintings were viewed by the public during December’s First Thursdays Art Walk.

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of LOCA

Glennwood residents (L) with Lisa Mansour at Quorum Gallery

“I loved this arts collaboration between LOCA, Glennwood House, and Quorum Gallery, and hope to plan more events like this in the future,” Mansour said. With the government’s latest stay-at-home orders, LOCA instructors have been busy preparing lessons by video, to continue to engage with Glennwood residents.

LOCA has brought artists and art lovers together through education for the past 26 years. Community outreach programs, such as at Glennwood, are provided free to ensure all people have access to workshops.

The nonprofit organization operates its programs through fundraising, donations, grants, and membership fees. LOCA invites both artists, and those who value the arts, to become members or make a donation to LOCA.

“With everyone’s support, we can continue to connect skilled artists with newcomers, and keep the time-honored tradition of arts education thriving in our community,” said Vinita Voogd, Vice President.

To learn more about LOCA, visit www.locaarts.org or call (949) 363-4700.

To learn more Glennwood Housing Foundation, visit www.glennwoodhousing.com.

The pandemic (and love) knows no boundaries

Many small acts by individuals in caring communities can still have a big impact during a crisis. A talented family seamstress in Nevada joined the Laguna Bluebelt Coalition in providing handmade, cloth face masks with colorful sea life images for the Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach.

The 30 facemasks for students and staff delivered this week offer another measure of safety for children – many from local low-income families.

“This has been an especially hard year for children and Francine’s face masks offer a needed boost of wonderful cheer for our next generation of young ocean leaders,” notes Jinger Wallace, who coordinated with Francine Beanan, an accomplished “quilter” living in Nevada, to produce sturdy double layer face masks ranging in sizes from small to large.

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Handmade face masks delivers to Boys & Girls Club of LB

The Laguna Bluebelt Coalition brings together local organizations with the common goal of protecting and restoring Laguna’s marine life. The Coalition was awarded the City’s Environmental Award in 2011 for its successful campaign to obtain citywide marine protection. Today members work to inspire people to support and care for Laguna’s Marine Protected Areas in order to attain a robust recovery.

Central to the Laguna Bluebelt is to build relationships and, through education, reach out to the public to inspire them to care for Laguna’s marine life. The Bluebelt participates in many local events such as KelpFest, LAM’s Art & Nature family event, sponsors the popular Bluebelt Photo Contest, and recently worked with other groups to raise money for the purchase of a refillable bottle fountain to reduce plastic waste on the beach.

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

Thirty face masks for students and staff delivered offer another measure of safety for children

“Providing the Boys & Girls Club with face masks made with fun marine life images is particularly important to us,” said Wallace. “The Bluebelt believes in helping our community and we’re grateful to have this opportunity particularly now. When Mike and I received face masks from a family member in Nevada who works with other volunteer seamstresses, we thought about the Boys & Girls Club members who may not have access to them. It was natural to want to donate face masks to such a worthwhile organization. We hope others will find opportunities to help out as we all battle our way through COVID 19.”

“Self-reliance and community support are traditions among the large California Beanan family now scattered across the country. We do our best to work with each other on projects while extending a helping hand to others,” said Laguna Beach environmental activist Mike Beanan, adding, “Kindness knows no boundaries.”

Working together protects us all. Teamwork makes the dream work.

Dr. Schott’s office teams up with The Sandpiper to sell merchandise

Dr. Stephen Schott has practiced dentistry in Laguna Beach for over 30 years. He has also been a member of the Sawdust Festival and is active in the community. The Harrells, owners of The Sandpiper, have been friends of Dr. Schott and his team for many years, and Dr. Schott wants to help them during the pandemic. As a small business too, Dr. Schott’s office is hoping to bring in new patients while, at the same time, helping one.

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

The team at Dr. Schott’s office with Chuck Harrell, owner of The Sandpiper

Dr. Schott is offering an in-office “sensational whitening” ($125 value) to anyone who purchases two shirts from The Sandpiper or free X-rays and exam ($225 offer for new patients only) to those who purchase four pieces of merchandise from The Sandpiper.

Buyers can show proof of receipt and call the office to make an appointment at (949) 499-5344.

Dr. Schott’s office is located at 32322 S Coast Hwy, #A.

For more information about the practice, go to www.schottdds.com.

Boys & Girls Club challenges community to a $50K match for new roof

What do the The Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach, John Schwartz, and Charles Antis have in common? A shared passion to install a new roof on The Club’s Laguna Canyon Enrichment Center.

“As we worked to renew our building insurance for our main clubhouse, we hit an unexpected roadblock,” said Pam Estes, CEO of the Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach (BGCLB). “After completing a building assessment, our insurance company informed us we needed a new roof in order to have full coverage in case of wildfire. Every day, we give local youth the opportunity to play, grow, and learn in a safe environment. Installing a new roof will ensure that everyone who steps through our front door can enjoy a safe and nurturing environment for years to come.”

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach Canyon Branch

The new roof comes with a $100,000 price tag and the enthusiasm of a local philanthropist, John Schwartz. “John and his family have deep roots in Laguna Beach,” said David Armendariz, Chief Relationship Officer for BGCLB.

“He was the first person we contacted about our newest challenge and opportunity. We are deeply grateful to announce that the David Schwartz Foundation made a very generous $50,000 challenge gift to help put a roof on the building. During this special time of the year, annual donations to support services for young people are a priority. The dollar-for-dollar challenge gift from the Foundation was given to encourage the community to make an additional gift to build a new roof.”

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Club student works on computer at the clubhouse

The Club is also grateful to announce that Charles Antis of Antis Roofing is also helping with the project. Charles is an industry leader who has helped numerous nonprofits with their roofing needs including Habit for Humanity and the Ronald McDonald House. Antis is reaching out to his contacts in the roofing industry for donations of in-kind product to help make the new roof a reality.

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Students working hard at the Canyon branch

It takes a community to help a child, and it will take a village to put a new roof on the Laguna Beach clubhouse.

To make a gift, contact David Armendariz at davida@bgclaguna.org or (949) 715-7918.

SOW launches new identifying and reporting service for distressed ocean animals

Saving Ocean Wildlife (SOW), a project of The Ocean Foundation, is a California-based nonprofit that assists the local community in identifying marine wildlife and reporting on animals in danger.

SOW is led by Co-Directors Dan Pingaro and Laura Kasa. Dan, formerly a resident of Laguna Beach when he was Executive Director of the Laguna Beach Community Foundation, went on to lead the Ocean Institute as their CEO prior to co-directing Saving Ocean Wildlife. He has partnered with Laura Kasa, who had success with engaging communities in Northern California around ocean conservation when leading Save Our Shores as their executive director for almost a decade.

Identifying animals

The waters of Southern California have a rich biodiversity of ocean wildlife. Sadly, some of these animals are endangered and all of the species off of our coast face daily threats such as ship strikes, entanglements, and plastic pollution.

To help local communities become more aware of which animals live in our ocean backyard, SOW has created a free Wildlife Field Guide with detailed pictures and information of California’s most common ocean animals. The guide enables everyone to know what they are seeing when they come across an animal while boating, fishing, or walking the shores.

To download the guide, click here.

Local residents can make a difference by becoming more aware of what wildlife is out there, reporting on animals they see, and making individual or business donations to SOW’s efforts to continue its work to help save our ocean’s greatest asset: ocean wildlife.

“I love what SOW is doing, and I look forward to them being a resource for our office and the community in protecting sea life,” Lieutenant Jim Cota, City of Laguna Beach.

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Brown sea turtle

Animal reporting service

“When a dead animal or an animal in distress is spotted, people often do not know what to do or how to report it,” says Pingaro.

SOW offers a unique reporting service for any ocean animal sighting directly on its website. Anyone can take a picture of an animal while walking the beach or boating and upload the picture and fill out the online form with the specific sighting details.

To report a sighting, click here.

Using this “Report an Animal” feature for dead or distressed animals will immediately send a message to NOAA so they can respond with the dispatch of appropriate and available resources to either rescue an animal in distress or retrieve a dead animal on the shore so that a necropsy (an animal autopsy) can be performed. Being able to respond to animals even when they are dead is important for gathering critical information about cause of death in order for scientists and policy makers to better understand what is impacting the species.

Raising awareness

The key to helping these animals survive is engaging the public to raise more awareness of the animals that live here and provide tools for individuals to report what they see. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) is responsible for the Large Whale Disentanglement Response Network and the Marine Mammal Stranding Network, which respond to animals (including turtles) that are dead or in distress.

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Humpback whale

To help these network members (the Pacific Marine Mammal Center is a local member) perform their important work, it is critical to involve the community to gather more information on sightings of whales, dolphins, seals, sea lions, and turtles whether they are travelling up the Laguna coast, in distress, or washed ashore. By providing the community with tools to report what they see, we can get more eyes on the ocean to observe what is happening off of our coast, report animals in trouble, and help NOAA to quickly become alerted so they can coordinate with a local network member to respond.

Teaming up for positive change

SOW was created to collaborate and connect the local California community with the need to identify and report any animals on the waters from Santa Barbara to San Diego and beyond.

“We wanted to help engage more people in the effort to understand what is happening with the wildlife off of our coast,” states Kasa. “Many of these animals migrate through our local waters. Besides partnering with NOAA here in California, SOW has partnerships with research groups in Canada and Mexico to share information in hopes of better protecting these animals. These migratory animals know no international borders, so it is the responsibility of all of us working together to help them make a safe journey past our shores each year.”

“With such a long coastline and so many animals in our ocean, NOAA’s efforts here in California to protect wildlife require many partners. Saving Ocean Wildlife is assisting with a critical component of encouraging more reporting so we can get a better understanding of what is happening on the water. Working together with local organizations conducting research and rescue efforts, SOW will help improve the protection of species in dange,” said Justin Viezbicke, NOAA California Stranding Network Coordinator.

About Saving Ocean Wildlife

Saving Ocean Wildlife (SOW) is a nonprofit creating partnerships with scientists, policy makers, and people like you to save ocean wildlife. SOW is engaging the community to get eyes on the ocean to help identify, report, and monitor these animals.

Visit www.savingoceanwildlife.org for more information or to make a donation.