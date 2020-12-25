NewLeftHeader

 Volume 12, Issue 103  |  December 25, 2020

Loveseat Conversations by Gerard Stripling 122520

Loveseat Conversations by Gerard Stripling goes up in front of City Hall

There may be less people around the dining room table this holiday season and many will miss the company and conversation of friends and loved ones due to COVID-19 restrictions. 

Laguna Beach artist Gerard Stripling has responded creatively with his latest sculpture titled Loveseat Conversations, currently on exhibit on the front lawn of City Hall. 

The project is part of the “Fostering Creativity in a Time of Crisis Grant” awarded to Laguna Beach artists and funded by Wayne Peterson through the Laguna Beach Community Foundation and facilitated by the City’s Arts Commission.

Loveseat Conversations night

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Temporary sculpture installation “Loveseat Conversations” on display in front of City Hall

“I would like this installation to spur our conversation about love, for our family, our friends, and for strangers who come into our lives” said Stripling. Adding, “In our current social outrage culture, proper discourse has been left behind. With the lack of proper conversation, action points to resolve issues never get heard. This piece is to spur discussion and resolution. Speaking towards understanding and trying to be understood.”

This timely and fitting temporary sculpture installation, created of acrylic, will be on exhibit through January 8, 2021, after which Stripling hopes the installation will travel to other locations in and outside the city. 

Siân Poeschl, the City’s Cultural Arts Manager, said, “A number of our Laguna Beach artists who received the grant have temporary installations planned for early 2021. We are excited for our upcoming collaborations with artists Margret Hemsley, Christopher Jeffries, David Kizziar, Monica Prado, and Casey Parlette. A huge thank you to the generosity of Wayne Peterson and for the assistance of the Board Members at the Community Foundation for helping artists in Laguna Beach to develop creatively during COVID-19 and share these projects with the community.”

The Arts Commission and Cultural Arts Department hope the conversations continue safely this holiday season. 

For additional information, contact This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

 

