NewLeftHeader

broken clouds

55.8°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 12, Issue 103  |  December 25, 2020

The William, Jeff and Jennifer Gross Family Foundation 122520

The William, Jeff and Jennifer Gross Family Foundation donates $17 million to nonprofits 

The William, Jeff and Jennifer Gross Family Foundation (“the Foundation”), the charity founded by retired asset manager Bill Gross and his son and daughter, announced this week that it donated a total of $17 million to 51 nonprofits in 2020, including $2.4 million targeted toward COVID-19 relief efforts in Southern California and around the world. 

During a year when the need was greater than ever, the Foundation donated to organizations providing for both food as well as medical aid related to the devastating effects of COVID-19. The Foundation’s largest donation of $3.5 million went to Doctors Without Borders, which is responding to COVID-19 in more than 70 countries by caring for patients, offering health education and mental health support, providing training for vital infection control measures in health facilities, and supporting response efforts by local authorities. 

The William closeup

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

Bill Gross

Locally, the Foundation gave to organizations providing COVID-19 relief including the Second Harvest Food Bank, Orange County Food Bank, the Laguna Food Pantry, and United Way of Greater Los Angeles. Additional donations continue the Foundation’s support of meaningful activities around the world that include an effort to end life-threatening hunger in 47 countries (Action Against Hunger), international human rights campaigns (the VII Foundation), the promotion of practical solutions for sustainable development (the UN Sustainable Development Solutions Network), and homelessness (the Salvation Army’s homeless shelter program). 

“Jennifer, Jeff, and I have tried this year to identify and support organizations doing their best to bring relief and assistance during the pandemic,” said Mr. Gross, the co-founder of PIMCO, a signatory to the Giving Pledge, and a longtime resident of Orange County. “I believe in donating to where it can do the most good, when it is most needed. Whether it is restaurant employees, domestic workers or unemployed musicians, anyone affected by the pandemic, whether directly or indirectly, deserves assistance to help get through this challenging time.”

The William Laguna Food Pantry

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Scott Brashier

Laguna Food Pantry, a recipient of donation from the William, Jeff and Jennifer Gross Family Foundation

The following nonprofits providing COVID-19 relief or affected by the pandemic received donations from the William, Jeff and Jennifer Gross Family Foundation in 2020: Laguna Beach Community Clinic, Laguna Food Pantry, Sally’s Fund, Pacific Marine Mammal Center, Laguna Beach Festival of Arts, Friendship Shelter, Ocean Institute, Second Harvest Food Bank of Orange County, Orange County Food Bank, National Domestic Workers Alliance Coronavirus Care Fund, World Central Kitchen, MusiCares, United Way of Greater Los Angeles, Restaurant Workers Community Foundation, Christ Child House, Mission Hospital, ʻĀina Ho’okupu o Kīlauea, CASA of Los Angeles, Orange County United Way Pandemic Relief Fund, OneOC Emergency Volunteer Center, Orange County Rescue Mission, and Someone Cares Soup Kitchen. Recipients of donations of more than $1 million include: Doctors Without Borders – $3,508,000, Action Against Hunger – $2,806,400, VII Foundation – 

$1,520,000, and Salvation Army Homeless Shelter Anaheim – $1,403,200. 

Other recipients of donations included: Sustainable Development Solutions Network, Lestonnac Free Clinic, Harbor Day School, Think Equal, Millennium Promise, Share Our Selves, US Coalition on Sustainability, Pharia Foundation

American Indian College Fund, Columbia University, World Childhood Foundation, charity: water, Rockefeller Philanthropy Advisors Climate Nexus,

Kauai Community Cat Project, Food on Foot, GRAMMY Museum, Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, Stray Cat Alliance, CHOC Children’s Foundation, Ecumenical Hunger Program, Hoag Sport Charity, and OutFront Minnesota Community Services 

These contributions support Bill, Jeff and Jennifer Gross’s longstanding commitment to provide financial resources to organizations that provide a direct benefit to the communities in which they serve. The Foundation’s contributions have made a meaningful impact to local communities throughout Southern California and globally, and provide financial support to those in need through contributions in three primary areas: Humanitarian Efforts, Education, and Healthcare. Mr. Gross is a signatory to the Giving Pledge, a global, multi-generational commitment by some of the world’s wealthiest individuals and couples to give a majority of their wealth to philanthropy or charitable causes, either during their lifetimes or in their wills. 

For more information about the William, Jeff and Jennifer Gross Family Foundation, visit www.grossfamilyfoundation.com

For additional information about Bill Gross, visit www.williamhgross.com.

 

Shaena Stabler is the Owner, Publisher & Editor.

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor & Writer.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Barbara Diamond, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Marrie Stone, Maggi Henrikson, Samantha Washer, Stacia Stabler and Suzie Harrison are our writers and/or columnists.

We all love Laguna and we love what we do.

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.315.0259

© 2020 Stu News Laguna - All Rights Reserved.