 Volume 12, Issue 103  |  December 25, 2020

Laguna Beach Secret Santas deliver the goods 122520

Laguna Beach Secret Santas deliver the goods during holiday season for local families

For 20 years, the Macmillan family and friends have been playing Secret Santas during the holidays. Celine Macmillan says, “For the last 11 years, the Laguna Beach community has involved Laguna Beach Unified School District in selecting the students (it’s completely confidential) as well as our friends. This year, with the need being so big, I decided to do ten families and include the community for donations. There are also families from out of state who are donating. In previous years my friends and I usually donate over $1,000 per family.”

Laguna Beach surfboard

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Baskets and surfboard delivered to LBHS

There were two families from each school (El Morro Elementary School, Top of the World Elementary School, Thurston Middle School, and Laguna Beach High School) that were selected by the school principals. The other two were Laguna families that Macmillan knows are in need and have students at LBUSD. 

Macmillian says, “Sheri Morgan came over this morning and counted the money to verify that each gift basket had $500 cash and all gift cards accounted for. After all envelopes were sealed and gifts wrapped, we then delivered them together to all four LBUSD school principals. The principals will contact the families to pick up their Secret Santa gift from all of us.” 

Laguna Beach Vidal

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Thurston Middle School Principal Vidal

“Thank you all again so much for being a Laguna Beach Secret Santa. Together we raised $5,350 plus $200 anonymous cash for student #10. The $350 was used to purchase gift cards, so we could support some of our local businesses.” 

Each basket contains: 

--$500 cash ($250 for the student and $250 for the parent) 

--$20 Zinc Cafe gift card (thanks to Zinc Cafe for the donation)

--$15 Penguin Cafe gift card 

--$10 Wahoo’s gift card 

--$6 Gelato gift card ($5 wasn’t enough to get two scoops) 

--$5 South Swell Donuts gift card

Laguna Beach Hatchel

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Top of the World Elementary Principal Hatchel 

Macmillian says, “Student #10 (surfer girl) got three additional items: the Catch Surf board she wanted (thank you Catch Surf for giving us 50 percent off her board and an anonymous who donor dropped off $200 cash for her to buy a good wetsuit). My stepdad Kevin Naughton gave a signed copy of his book Trout Rising (if your kids love to surf they will love this book). 

“Thank you to Zinc Cafe for donating ten $20 gift cards, Catch Surf for giving us 50 percent off the surfboard for the one student who really wanted this board, and everyone that was a Secret Santa with us this year. 

Laguna Beach Duddy

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

El Morro Elementary Principal Duddy

There were 79 Secret Santas this year: Jocelyne and Kevin Naughton, Anonymous D, Betsy Denham, Kathleen Levan, Dina Waters, Shanti Schiller, Ellen Hurley, Lisa Britt, A Drexelius, Kevin and Jocelyne Naughton, Margarita Kruse, Anonymous, Patricia Sweeney, Jaclyn Lessard, Chris Cureton, Parisa Balliet, Alison Alexander, Keely Chism, Jennifer Murray, Jennifer Samson, Staci Bina, Anonymous, Melissa Vermilya, Nadene Wisely, Amy Kramer, Kathleen Steris, Jaime Saunders, Kathy Rose, Joyce Oosthuizen, BR Kellogg, Roop Family, Amy Kramer, Joanne Donovan, Malena Steris-Lyles, Joe Baker, Kara Taylor, Christy Koster, Laura Storke, Anne Caenn, Shannon Chastain, Laural Macmillan, Theresa Macmillan, Reed Family, Cheryl Kosky, Brooke Tyson, James Azadian, Lisa Barreth, Nicole King, Christine  Needell, Brooke Tafreshi, Valerie Schaffer, Julie Mammone, Michelle de Putron, Patricia Carpenter, Joanne Donovan, Gerik Degner, Mary Dwyer, Denyse Angus, Paula Powers, Hunter Tate, Jennifer Mullin, Kirk Morgan, Flynn Family, Carla Powell, Robin Hall, Tina Steincke, Laura Lee McChesney, Nick Flores, Mary McManus, Brian Carruthers, Sheri Morgan, Hunter Tate, Jean Sheldon, Mark Ward, Boris Piskun, Audra & Scott Borthwick, Jan Altman, and Hodel McRae.

Laguna Beach Allemann

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Laguna Beach High School Principal Dr. Allemann

 

