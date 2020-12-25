NewLeftHeader

 December 25, 2020

St Ives, Laguna Beach Sister City 122520

St Ives, Laguna Beach Sister City, celebrates the holidays with English style

St Ives, a sister city of Laguna Beach Sister Cities Association (LBSCA), is a town in Cornwall, England, known for its surf beaches, like Porthmeor, and its art scene. Although famous for its beautiful town and beaches, and lighthouse, St Ives has also been home to some of the greatest artists and sculptors from all corners of the globe. Like Laguna, it is now world-famous as an art centre. 

St Ives Santa and sailors

Photo by Ron Tulley, LBSCA

Santa arrives each year, coming into the harbor on a lifeboat. He then goes to his grotto where children can come to see him

The seafront Tate St Ives gallery has rotating modern art exhibitions, focusing on British artists. Nearby, the Barbara Hepworth Museum and Sculpture Garden, in the modernist artist’s former studio, displays her bronzes and other works. Boat trips go to Seal Island, just west of town, to see the seal colony. 

In January 2008 when Laguna Beach Sister Cities Association (LBSCA) Inc. was formed, three cities were chosen as our sister cities, and St Ives was one of them. LBSCA is a broad-based, Laguna Beach City Council-approved, all volunteer, nonprofit organization.

St Ives Fore Street

Photo by Ron Tulley, LBSCA

Fore Street, main shopping street

The LBSCA has a primary goal to establish and maintain long-term relationships between the City of Laguna Beach and its sister cities, Menton, France, San José del Cabo, Mexico, and St Ives, England. These partnerships will encourage a collaborative exchange of cultural, educational, and business activities. 

St Ives store window

Photo by Ron Tulley, LBSCA

Shop windows throughout the town are decorated with a Christmas theme 

From the first days of Christianity in Britain, St Ives was named after the legendary tale of a young missionary called St la, who according to her legend, floated there from Ireland on a leaf. The town grew with the development of the harbor during the medieval era. The local fishermen made a living catching mackerel, pilchards, and herring. This industry-led to the growth of the town around the scenic harbor producing an enchanting maze of narrow cobbled streets known as the “Downalong” that wind around the harbor.

These streets are traditionally decked out for the holidays.

For more information about LBSCA, go to www.lagunabeachsistercities.com.

 

