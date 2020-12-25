NewLeftHeader

Holiday Virtual Greeting from the Laguna Community Concert 122520

Holiday Virtual Greeting from the Laguna Community Concert Band

The Laguna Community Concert Band extends glad tidings and good cheer to Laguna Beach. Its gift to you is the group’s virtual rendition of “It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year. ” Twenty-two band members perform this piece, edited by Band Manager Lynn Olinger.

For additional information about the band and other concerts, visit www.lagunaconcertband.com

 

 

