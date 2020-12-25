NewLeftHeader

 December 25, 2020

Laguna Beach Chamber of Commerce wraps up 122520

Laguna Beach Chamber of Commerce wraps up fall promotions

The Laguna Beach Chamber of Commerce is excited to announce the winners of the following promotions: The Passport for Your Palate, The Holiday Window Decorating Contest, and The Small Business Saturday/Season Passport promotion.

“The Chamber’s goal in launching these programs was to remind residents to eat local, shop local, and play local,” said Sandy Morales, CEO of the Laguna Beach Chamber of Commerce. “Based on the response, we believe we achieved that.” 

The first ever Passport for your Palate Grand Prize winner is Sandrine Clement. Clement won a Two Night Stay at The Montage. Additional winners were Angela Jansen who won a $300 gift certificate to Eco Tint, Michelle Volz who won a Signature Facial at Spa Del Rio, and Tom Bonge who received a $50 gift certificate to Sapphire, Cellar. Craft. Cook.

Laguna Beach decorations

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

The Laguna Beach Historical Society decked out for the holidays 

The first ever Holiday Window Decorating Contest had 17 entries and was a huge success. Kristalle walked away with the Grand Prize of a media package valued at $1,400. The People’s Choice Award was so close that KX FM agreed to award two winners, AREO and the Laguna Beach Historical Society. They will both receive airtime valued at $750 on KX FM.

The final contest of the month was the Small Business Saturday/Season Passport Contest. Congratulations to Brittany Charnley who won the Grand Prize of a Signature Facial at Spa Del Rio and a $25 gift card to Alessa Laguna. Sandy Smith won a $50 gift card to Sapphire, Cellar. Craft. Cook and a $25 gift card to Alessa Laguna. Kent Charnley and Sue Graham both won $25 gift cards to Alessa Laguna. Thanks to all who participated and for Thinking Laguna First!

Morales added, “We hope to continue this tradition for years to come!”

The Laguna Beach Chamber of Commerce has served the businesses of Laguna Beach since 1917 as a tool for promoting commerce and allowing members to connect to one another and the community. The Laguna Beach Chamber of Commerce’s core mission is to promote, represent, and support members of the business community.

For more information, visit www.lagunabeachchamber.org.

 

