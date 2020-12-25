NewLeftHeader

 Volume 12, Issue 103  |  December 25, 2020

Laguna Playhouse is streaming It’s a Wonderful Life 122520

Laguna Playhouse is streaming It’s a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play through January 1

Laguna Playhouse is excited to announce that Lauren Molina and Nick Cearley of “The Skivvies” are presenting their own take on It’s a Wonderful Life, A Live Radio Play, streaming at www.LagunaPlayhouse.com through January 1. 

It’s a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play is adapted by Joe Landry, from the screenplay by Frances Goodrich, Albert Hackett, Frank Capra, and Jo Swerling and filmed and edited by Michael Kushner. 

This beloved American holiday classic comes to captivating life as a live 1940s radio broadcast. Hailed as “magical” by The Boston Globe and “ fresh and inventive” by the Chicago Sun-Times, It’s a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play is presented as if it was a live radio broadcast in front of a live studio audience. 

Laguna Playhouse Nick

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Nick Cearley from “The Skivvies” 

As in the movie, everyman George Bailey must learn that “no man is a failure who has friends” (and a little divine intervention), when he must face off against local robber baron (and all-around curmudgeon) Henry F. Potter. It’s “a surefire reminder of what this season is all about” (Edge Magazine).

Joe Landry, who adapted the piece, has worked directly with Lauren and Nick to create this special Laguna Playhouse version. “The Skivvies in Laguna have become an annual holiday tradition, so to continue with this tradition, we’re thrilled to be presenting their take on It’s A Wonderful Life, A Live Radio Play,” comments Executive Director Ellen Richard. 

Laguna Playhouse Lauren

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Lauren Molina returns to the Playhouse stage…virtually 

Artistic Director Ann E. Wareham adds, “The Skivvies bring such joy and fun to the season, we’re delighted that we can once again share their holiday magic with our audience.” Joining Nick and Lauren will be Debbie Christine Tjong, who will be doing the Foley, as well as some additional characters.   

The Skivvies are Lauren Molina and Nick Cearley, singer/actor/musicians performing stripped down arrangements of eclectic covers and eccentric originals. Not only is the music stripped down – cello, ukulele, glockenspiel, melodica – but the Skivvies literally strip down to their underwear to perform. 

Nominated for “Show of The Year” for the 2015 MAC Award, The Wall Street Journal calls them “smart, sophisticated…ingenious,” and Out Magazine says, “The Skivvies have managed to carve out a niche that we never knew needed to exist: part Weird Al parody and part sexy burlesque…and unusual explosion of satire and sultry”

This Video on Demand performance will be available for streaming through January 1. Viewing passes are $20 per household and are available at www.lagunaplayhouse.com.

 

