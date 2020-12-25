NewLeftHeader

 Volume 12, Issue 103  |  December 25, 2020

COVID-19: 5,953 new cases and 63 new deaths reported in OC 122620

COVID-19: 5,953 new cases and 63 new deaths reported in OC over last two days, 15 new cases in Laguna Beach

Sadly, OC Health Care Agency reports that 1,845 people have died due to COVID-19 in Orange County, including 63 new deaths reported today (December 26). There have been “less than five deaths” of Laguna Beach residents to date. (Note: Today’s newly reported cases and deaths are a reflection of cases and deaths from both today and yesterday due to the Christmas holiday.)

The county reported 5,953 new cases of COVID-19 – including 3,196 new cases from yesterday and 2,757 new cases from today – marking a seven-day surge of 24,441 new cases and 144,263 cumulative cases to date. 

ICU capacity remains very low and hospitalization numbers very high. The percentage of adult ICU beds currently available in OC is 5.7 percent unadjusted and 0 percent adjusted.* 45 percent of ventilators are currently available countywide.

The county reports that 1,957 individuals are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 (+39 since Thursday’s report – includes ICU); 432 are in ICU (+27 since Thursday’s report).

The county reports that there have been 475 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Laguna Beach to date, including 15 new cases reported today and 56 new cases reported since last Saturday’s report.

Anaheim experienced an increase of 1,109 new cases today; Santa Ana experienced an increase of 913 new cases today.

The county estimates 79,794 “recovered cases” according to its data criteria.

For questions about the data presented by the county, call (714) 834-2000 or email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

To view the data dashboard, click here.

COVID-19 numbers are updated daily by Stu News Laguna and reported on our social media pages @StuNewsLaguna. 

*From OC Health Care Agency: Adjusted ICU capacity takes into account the percentage of COVID-19 positive patients in the ICU (the higher the percentage of COVID-19 positive patients in the ICU, the more the adjustment).

COVID 19 County 12 26 20 1

COVID 19 County 12 26 20 2

COVID 19 County 12 26 20 3

Click on photos for larger images

Courtesy of OC Health Care Agency

Orange County COVID-19 case data as of December 26, as reported by the county; click here to visit page that is updated daily

 

