NewLeftHeader

few clouds

60.1°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 12, Issue 104  |  December 29, 2020

Police Beat 122920

Incident Reports

Saturday, Dec 26

S Coast Hwy & Legion St | DUI

9:12 p.m. A 28-year-old person was arrested on suspicion of DUI. Bail was set at $2,500.

Bluebird Canyon Drive | 800 Block | DUI, Driving with a Blood Alcohol Content 0.08% or Higher 

6:15 p.m. A 21-year-old person was arrested on suspicion of DUI and driving with a blood alcohol content of 0.08% or higher. Bail was set at $2,500.

Laguna Canyon Road | 2300 Block | Petty Theft

12:12 p.m. LBPD received a report in reference to the theft of a wallet from a vehicle.

Zell Drive | 3000 Block | Grand Theft

9:44 a.m. LBPD received a report in reference to the theft of a catalytic converter from a vehicle. The reported loss was $3,000.

S Coast Hwy | 100 Block | Obstructing/Resisting a Peace Officer/Emergency Personnel, Smoking Prohibited in Public Places

9:19 a.m. A 35-year-old person was arrested for obstructing/resisting a peace officer/emergency personnel and for smoking in a prohibited public place. Bail was set at $2,500.

Cozumel | 100 Block | Willful Cruelty to a Child, Battery: Spouse/Ex-spouse/Date 

4:11 a.m. A 37-year-old person was arrested for willful cruelty to a child and for battery: spouse/ex-spouse/date. Bail was set at $20,000.

Cliff Drive | 700 Block | DUI, Driving with a Blood Alcohol Content 0.08% or Higher 

3:53 am. A 34-year-old person was arrested on suspicion of DUI and driving with a blood alcohol content of 0.08% or higher. Bail was set at $2,500.

N Coast Hwy & Myrtle St | Obstructing/Resisting a Peace Officer/Emergency Personnel 

2:15 a.m. A 27-year-old person was arrested for obstructing/resisting a peace officer/emergency personnel. Bail was set at $500.

N Coast Hwy & Myrtle St | Obstructing/Resisting a Peace Officer/Emergency Personnel, Obstructing/Resisting a Peace Officer 

2:07 a.m. A 42-year-old person was arrested for obstructing/resisting a peace officer/emergency personnel and obstructing/resisting a peace officer. Bail was set at $500.

N Coast Hwy & Myrtle St | Warrants, Obstructing/Resisting a Peace Officer/Emergency Personnel, Possession of Burglary Tools

2:04 am. A 34-year-old person was arrested on warrants, for obstructing/resisting a peace officer/emergency personnel, and for possession of burglary tools. No bail was set.

Poplar St | 500 Block | Fire

12:26 a.m. LBPD received a report of a vegetation fire involving a vehicle. LBFD was able to extinguish the fire. 

Friday, Dec 25

None

Thursday, Dec 24

Laguna Canyon Road | 2700 Block | Petty Theft

12:12 p.m. LBPD received a report in reference to the theft of a wallet and paperwork from the glovebox of a vehicle. The reported loss was $1,300.

Laguna Canyon Road | 21000 Block | DUI – Drugs, Driving While Addicted to a Drug

3:49 a.m. A 39-year-old person was arrested on suspicion of DUI – drugs and for driving while addicted to a drug. No bail was set. 

Chiquita St & Hillcrest Drive | DUI

2:07 a.m. A 32-year-old person was arrested on suspicion of DUI. Bail was set at $2,500.

Wednesday, Dec 23

Unknown | DUI – Drugs & Alcohol 

7:39 p.m. A 24-year-old person was arrested on suspicion of DUI – drugs and alcohol. Bail was set at $2,500. 

Unknown | Driving While License is Suspended Due to DUI, Giving False Identification to a Specific Peace Officer, Warrant, Possession of Controlled Substance Paraphernalia

7:29 p.m. A 30-year-old person was arrested for driving while one’s license is suspended due to DUI, giving false identification to a specific peace officer, on a warrant, and for possession of controlled substance paraphernalia. Bail was set at $25,000.

Florence Ave | 31700 Block | Vehicle Burglary

12:58 p.m. LBPD received a report in reference to a vehicle burglary in which paperwork and sunglasses were stolen. The reported loss was $1,200.

Editor’s Note: An arrest contains allegations that a suspect has committed a crime. Every suspect is presumed to be innocent until and unless proven guilty in court.

 

Shaena Stabler is the Owner, Publisher & Editor.

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor & Writer.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Barbara Diamond, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Marrie Stone, Maggi Henrikson, Samantha Washer, Stacia Stabler and Suzie Harrison are our writers and/or columnists.

We all love Laguna and we love what we do.

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.315.0259

© 2020 Stu News Laguna - All Rights Reserved.