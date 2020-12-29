NewLeftHeader

 December 29, 2020

Local resident leads SmileMakers and helps deliver 6,000 gifts to isolated OC seniors

By DIANNE RUSSELL

“Because no senior should be forgotten” is the motto of the SmileMakers, a program of the nonprofit Council on Aging, Southern California (COASC), that provides holiday gifts for seniors in long-term care facilities. Staff and volunteers have been working diligently during the holidays to do as much as possible to achieve this goal. 

The Council on Aging’s Orange County Chapter was founded in 1973 by three women, who along with local civic leaders and skilled professionals, recognized a need to support and protect older adults in the area. 

This year, the SmileMakers’ tireless efforts have resulted in the delivery of 6,000 holiday gifts to isolated OC seniors in long-term care facilities without friends or family actively involved in their care.

According to Laguna resident Lisa Jenkins, President and CEO of the Council of Aging, Southern California, who also spearheads the SmileMakers, “Seniors in long-term care have been tremendously impacted by the pandemic. They are now more isolated than ever. Very few have visitors. With the pandemic it would be have been easier this year to not do the program, but there was no way we couldn’t do it. Seniors are so important.” 

As one might imagine, this achievement takes a substantial amount of preparation and planning. The build-up starts in February and then peaks as the holidays approach.

“SmileMakers reaches an intense level in November and December. We need to recruit sponsors for gift purchases, donations, and volunteers to wrap and deliver gifts,” says Jenkins, who joined the Council on Aging in 2012.

During the pandemic, it is no surprise that sponsorship has significantly decreased.

Director of Development Jamie Cansler says, “Sponsors have the most impact, and we have a rapport with many corporations. We usually have 150 sponsors – including corporations, their employees, and individuals – but with COVID-19, many are teleworking and can’t give as much as they have in the past – or some are out of business. This year, we went from 150 sponsors down to 70 corporations.”

However, those 70 responded with “magnificent generosity” as Cansler puts it. “This is where the human spirit comes in. Seventy sponsors gave three to five gifts each or made cash donations, which the SmileMakers Program used to purchase gifts.” 

Frontline workers from two Kaiser hospitals also donated gifts.

In October, the sponsors adopt an “Angel Tag.” Each tag has the recipient’s age, gender, desired item, and size. Sponsors then shop for the brand new item and provide the SmileMakers with the unwrapped gift.

Fifty volunteers do the work of 600

As an additional sign of generosity, 50 volunteers wrapped 6,000 holiday gifts in a 22,000 square ft space donated by the Irvine Company. Due to COVID-19 restrictions and distancing, the length of time for wrapping the gifts was extended. 

Cansler says, “This year, during a five-week period of time, we utilized 50 volunteers instead of the usual 600 to wrap all the gifts. We are very grateful for their time and commitment to isolated older adults who would have otherwise been forgotten.”

Each wrapped gift includes a beautiful handmade card created by hundreds of local youth in a project spearheaded by two local Girl Scouts three years ago. Since then, over 12,000 holiday cards have been delivered to the SmileMakers.

Thank you notes and phone calls from gift recipients are already being received by the Council. One recipient called on Christmas Eve and said, “I am 93 years old with no family left. This will be the only gift I receive all year. Thank you so much, this lap blanket is simply beautiful.” 

The Council on Aging, Southern California offers a wealth of programs and services for the community. Based in Irvine, it annually serves 290 thousand seniors and disabled adults in a five-county service area with the help of 400 volunteers. Eighty-eight percent of funds spent support programs and services, not administration costs. 

In 1976, the Council was awarded the Orange County Long-Term Care Ombudsman Program which advocates for the rights and dignity of residents of nursing homes and assisted living facilities.

SmileMakers, now in its 25th year, was initiated by the Ombudsmen, who recruited volunteers, and the program continues to grow. Ombudsmen are state-certified advocates for long-term care residents. Often described as “boots on the ground,” they also work with facilities to identify residents who would not receive a holiday gift. Typically, 50 percent of residents in long-term care have no family or friends actively involved in their care.

Before this pandemic year, the Ombudsman Program made unannounced visits to over 1,100 long-term care facilities, walking the halls, advocating for seniors, and investigating complaints. Now they call facilities weekly to check on residents.

Thanks to a groundswell of community support, Cansler says, “The human spirit will not fail you. Kind and generous people step up and fill the need.”

For a short video about what the SmileMakers have been up to this year, click here. 

For more information, go to  www.coasc.org, email at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it., or call (714) 479-0107 for a live person.

 

