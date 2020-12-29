NewLeftHeader

 Volume 12, Issue 104  |  December 29, 2020

Dramatic images of Silverado Fire captured 122920

Dramatic images of Silverado Fire captured in Irvine-Laguna Wildlife Corridor

In late October and early November of this year, the Silverado Fire burned over 12,000 acres in inland Orange and Riverside Counties.

These images were captured by LGB’s cameras and show the Silverado Fire moving through a portion of the Irvine-Laguna Wildlife Corridor in the northern part of Irvine.

About a week later, the Bond fire erupted near the area, but avoided the Corridor. 

Motion-activated cameras posted in the Corridor to study wildlife movement captured dramatic images and a dramatic video of the action on October 26, 2020 (click here). The memory card miraculously survived, although the fire damaged the camera beyond repair.

Dramatic images fire

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Silverado Fire

What lessons can we learn from this documented event? Notably, a photo shows that coyote returned to the area less than 24 hours after the fire moved through this part of the Corridor. The Laguna Greenbelt, Inc. science team was happy to see that the Corridor is serving its intended purpose of providing access to habitat after a devastating event such as a wildfire. 

Scientific research has shown that habitat corridors are avenues for wildlife to escape, and also for return after such events. This process is vital to the resilience of our local wilderness habitats, particularly as we experience the ongoing effects of urbanization and climate change. 

Dramatic images coyote

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Coyote returns to area less than 24 hours after fire moved through

The Irvine-Laguna Wildlife Corridor is a 6-mile-long habitat connection between the Santa Ana mountains in inland Irvine and the coastal wilderness parks around Laguna Beach and neighboring cities. Laguna Greenbelt, Inc. is a nonprofit organization committed to open space preservation in Orange County and has been supporting the design and completion of the Irvine-Laguna Wildlife Corridor for over two decades. 

More information on the Corridor is available at www.wildlifecorridor.org/press-kit.

 

