 Volume 12, Issue 104  |  December 29, 2020

Kontrapunktus presents virtual livestream concert 122920

Kontrapunktus presents virtual livestream concert, The Red Priest: A Portrait of Antonio Vivaldi

On Saturday, Jan 9, 2021, Kontrapunktus will present a virtual livestream concert, The Red Priest: A Portrait of Antonio Vivaldi, at 7 p.m. The group will be performing six profoundly exquisite concertos by Italian Baroque composer Antonio Vivaldi that present his genius in a transcendent light. To RSVP, click here. 

Kontrapunktus performing at Laguna Presbyterian Church in 2018

Kontrapunktus is an orchestra comprised of some of the finest young classical musicians in the world who hail from the prestigious Colburn School in downtown Los Angeles. The group is led by Artistic Director and renowned harpsichordist Ian Pritchard. 

This free live streaming event is sponsored, in part, by the City of Newport Beach, the O.L. Halsell Foundation, and the OC Arts & Culture Resilience Fund and can be accessed remotely for anyone who wishes to watch the concert from the comfort of their own home, etc.

To learn more about Kontrapunktus, visit www.kontrapunktus.com.

 

