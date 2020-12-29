NewLeftHeader

clear sky

59.9°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 12, Issue 104  |  December 29, 2020

COVID-19: 610 new cases and 1 new death reported 123120

COVID-19: 610 new cases and 1 new death reported in OC, 2 new cases in Laguna Beach

Sadly, OC Health Care Agency reports that 1,875 people have died due to COVID-19 in Orange County, including one new death reported today (December 31). There have been “less than five deaths” of Laguna Beach residents to date.

The county reported 610 new cases of COVID-19 today, marking a seven-day total of 18,873 new cases and 157,183 cumulative cases to date.*

ICU capacity remains very low and hospitalization numbers very high. The percentage of adult ICU beds currently available in OC is 5.9 percent unadjusted and 0 percent adjusted.** 40 percent of ventilators are currently available countywide.

The county reports that 2,128 individuals are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 (-17 since yesterday’s report – includes ICU); 495 are in ICU (+16 since yesterday’s report).

The county reports that there have been 505 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Laguna Beach to date, including two new cases reported today and 45 new cases reported since last Thursday’s report.

The county estimates 89,228 “recovered cases” according to its data criteria.

For questions about the data presented by the county, call (714) 834-2000 or email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

To view the data dashboard, click here.

COVID-19 numbers are updated daily by Stu News Laguna and reported on our social media pages @StuNewsLaguna. (There will not be any updates on January 1 and January 3 due to the New Year’s Day Holiday and scheduled maintenance with CDPH. Updates will be posted on January 2 reflecting data from January 1. Updates will resume as normal January 4.)

*Case counts from yesterday included data for 30 hours instead of the standard 24 hours. As a result, today’s cases received are notably lower because of the new cases received were accounted for in yesterday’s count.

**Adjusted ICU capacity takes into account the percentage of COVID-19 positive patients in the ICU (the higher the percentage of COVID-19 positive patients in the ICU, the more the adjustment).

COVID 19 County 12 31 20 1

COVID 19 County 12 31 20 2

COVID 19 County 12 31 20 3

Click on photos for larger images

Courtesy of OC Health Care Agency

Orange County COVID-19 case data as of December 31, as reported by the county; click here to visit page that is updated daily

 

Shaena Stabler is the Owner, Publisher & Editor.

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor & Writer.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Barbara Diamond, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Marrie Stone, Maggi Henrikson, Samantha Washer, Stacia Stabler and Suzie Harrison are our writers and/or columnists.

We all love Laguna and we love what we do.

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.315.0259

© 2020 Stu News Laguna - All Rights Reserved.