 Volume 13, Issue 1  |  January 1, 2020

“Stay-at-Home Order” continues 010121

“Stay-at-Home Order” continues

Tuesday of this week, the California Department of Public Health (CDPH) announced that the Southern California region will remain under the State of California’s “Regional Stay-at-Home Order.” The County of Orange, along with 10 other Southern California counties, were originally placed under the state’s regional stay-at-home order on December 3.

As a result, Orange County residents will continue to be required to stay at home as much as possible and not gather with other households to reduce exposure due to our region’s available intensive care unit (ICU) capacity being under 15 percent.

The Southern California region may come out of the stay-at-home order if at such time hospital ICU capacity projected four weeks out reaches above or equal to 15 percent.

Then, individual counties such as the County of Orange will return to the appropriate Blueprint for a Safer Economy tier as determined by case rate and test positivity. If the ICU capacity for the Southern California region is less than 15 percent after the three-week period, the ICU capacity will be assessed weekly to determine when the order can be lifted.

For more information, visit the state’s COVID-19 website at https://covid19.ca.gov

There are several steps Orange County residents can do at this time:

--Get tested for COVID-19, especially those with any symptoms.

--If you test positive for COVID-19, stay home and let close contacts know. A close contact is someone you were within six feet of for at least 15 minutes within a 24-hour period during the infectious period.

--Stay home if you don’t feel well. 

--Stay home when possible, and when you leave the house, avoid crowds and stay six feet apart from people not in your household.

--Do not gather and do not mix households.

--Wear a face covering when you are around people not in your household, especially when indoors.

--Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

--Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

--Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces.

--Understand and comply with the State’s Guideline for Your Business and Events.

Orange County residents can search for a business or activity type by visiting https://covid19.ca.gov/safer-economy/.

 

