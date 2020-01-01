NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 1  |  January 1, 2020

Dennis' Tidbits 010121

Dennis' Tidbits 

By DENNIS McTIGHE

January 1, 2021

Will Siberian storm signal snow soon in Laguna?

Dennis 5Happy New Year, everyone! I hope for the best or at least an improvement over the disaster of 2020. 

The collision of a warm, wet weather front with a mass of cold air from Siberia could set a new record: the lowest barometric pressure ever recorded in the North Pacific, which could mean hurricane-force winds and high seas in the Southwest Bering Sea. 

This storm is generating a lot of interest from weather watchers around the world. Climate specialist Rick Thoman of the University of Alaska, Fairbanks said the storm, which is expected to reach Unalaska by Thursday night, will be comparable to Typhoon Nuri in 2014 as well as another record storm that touched down near Adak in 2015, causing wind damage in Unalaska and the Pribilof Islands.

Anchorage-based National Weather Service Climatologist Brian Brettschneider said current models show the barometric pressure plummeting to as low as 920 millibars on Thursday. That translates to 27.10 inches of mercury on the aneroid barometer, which is found in quite a few Category 5 tropical hurricanes. The current record North Pacific record low is 925 millibars.

These ingredients could come together to form a stormy explosive development. The places that could be hit hardest are the Western Aleutian Islands like Shemya and Attu, but the heart of the storm might also center on the community of Adak, which has a population of 100, and Atka, a tiny community of about 50 people located about 100 miles further east. NOAA forecasts show winds up to 75 mph in Adak.

Low pressure will likely create more of a typical storm for Unalaska – short-lived 50-70 mph winds. Another effect could be waves as high as 40 feet in the Western Bering Sea, which will be a major issue for commercial fishing and for ocean transport. Those are some serious waves. 

The system is caused by the convergence of a deep high pressure cold front from Siberia with the warm tropical low pressure from the South Pacific. Parts of Siberia have seen temps as cold as minus 70 degrees Fahrenheit. When you have cold air and warm air meeting together it provides a lot of energy for the storms and for the low pressure to really deepen like a bomb cyclone on steroids! 

Mainland Alaska likely won’t see any of the winds from the storm, but there will be indirect effects. A low pressure in the Bering Sea will push a high-pressure system over the Yukon. It means we’ll have an easterly flow, which is going to bring colder temps, and so paradoxically we may cool down over the next week in part because of that low pressure.

The NOAA is monitoring the state of the climate regionally and globally and how these things are changing, and whether the intensity of these storms is going to be a marker of the changing climate. 

Finally, the reason I brought this up in the first place is a very similar setup happened way back in January of 1949, which brought snow and record cold to Laguna. I’ll cover that in the next edition of Stu News Laguna. (This piece was aided by information from the NOAA.)

Once again, Happy New Year and ALOHA!

 

