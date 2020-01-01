NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 1  |  January 1, 2020

Police Beat 010121

Incident Reports

Tuesday, Dec 29

Cleo St & Legion St | Possession of a Stolen Vehicle, Vehicle Theft

9:23 a.m. A 20-year-old person was arrested for possession of a stolen vehicle and vehicle theft. Bail was set at $20,000.

S Coast Hwy | 1400 Block | Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of a Narcotic Controlled Substance

8:26 a.m. A 39-year-old person was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and possession of a narcotic controlled substance. Bail was set at $500.

Forest Ave & Beach St | Possession of Controlled Substance Paraphernalia, Driving without a Valid Driver’s License, Warrants 

1:20 a.m. A 35-year-old person was arrested for possession of controlled substance paraphernalia, driving without a valid driver’s license, and on warrants. Bail was set at $1,500.

Cozumel | 300 Block Battery: Spouse/Ex-spouse/Date

12:22 a.m. A 32-year-old person was arrested for battery of a spouse/ex-spouse/date. Bail was set at $10,000.

Monday, Dec 28

None

Sunday, Dec 27

Mountain Road | 500 Block | Grand Theft

1:31 p.m. LBPD received a report in reference to the theft of a camera, backpack, and camera equipment from a vehicle. The approximate loss was $5,000.

S Coast Hwy | 31900 Block | Entering a Non-commercial Dwelling

8:54 a.m. A 36-year-old person was arrested for entering a non-commercial dwelling. Bail was set at $500.

S Coast Hwy | 31900 Block | Vandalism $400 or More, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Bringing a Controlled Substance into Prison/Jail, Entering a Non-commercial Dwelling

8:54 a.m. A 33-year-old person was arrested vandalism of $400 or more, possession of a controlled substance, bringing a controlled substance into prison/jail, and entering a non-commercial dwelling. Bail was set at $20,000.

Editor’s Note: An arrest contains allegations that a suspect has committed a crime. Every suspect is presumed to be innocent until and unless proven guilty in court.

 

