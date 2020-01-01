NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 1  |  January 1, 2020

Laguna photographer offers free portraits for first responders, essential and frontline workers

Top local real estate photographer Bob Ortiz wants to show his appreciation to frontline workers, essential workers, and first responders by offering them photographs at no charge. 

“I want to let them know how much we appreciate their sacrifices and service,” says Ortiz.

Laguna photographer Ralphs

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Bob Ortiz

Crew at Ralph’s market in Laguna

Ortiz is an affiliate of the Laguna Board of REALTORS® and is an architecture photographer who photographs million-dollar homes. Bob has been a staple in the Southern California photography scene for many years.

“I’ll take photos and then Stu News will post them. Let’s get the ball rolling and show the people of Laguna Beach what the frontline and essential workers and first responders mean to us and how grateful we are,” says Ortiz.

To contact Ortiz to arrange for a portrait, email him at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or call (949) 289-2912.

 

