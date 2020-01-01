NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 1  |  January 1, 2020

Remembrance for Walter von Gremp

By Arnie Silverman

Goodbye forever, old fellows and gals.

Goodbye forever, old sweethearts and pals.

Gee but I’d give the world to see 

that old gang of mine.

That old, and I mean that literally, gang of mine has been gone for quite a while now. Oh, we still contact each other sporadically, but our gathering together once or twice a week is a thing of the past. The saddest thing of all is that the beloved leader of our group, the one whom all respected and loved, Walter von Gremp, passed away on Saturday.

Comprised primarily of successful, retired men and a woman, we used to meet at lunchtime at one of the round tables in the patio behind what was then The Coffee Pub across from the post office on Forest Ave in Laguna. On a good day there could be up to some 12 people jammed together around one of those tables, each simultaneously loudly expressing an opinion or declaration solving the world’s problems or sarcastically attacking one of the group members to the amusement of all.

Though I was a “member in good standing,” I was a relative newcomer. I had an office nearby on Ocean Ave and each day, while I preferred lunching while sitting on one of the benches at Main Beach and ogling the beautiful young ladies in their skimpy swim attire, for variety I would often choose one of the local places for a bite. On the day of my “joining” the group I found a table in the patio and, alone, quietly ate my morsel and pondered some business issues I was having. Although deep in thought, I heard boisterous comments interspersed with loud laughter and good-natured ridicule. I listened to what was being said and heard barbs being darted at various members of the group followed, again, by laughter. It was déjà vu “all over again” as Yogi Berra is alleged to have said, as those cruel but humorous taunts reminded me of the frivolous New York insults that I once mastered. As I smiled at a few of the comments, one of the men, Walter, invited me over to join them. From that time on I was an “accredited” member. 

Remembrance Walter and Ann von Gremp

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Walter and Ann von Gremp

Walter, I observed, was the leader/conductor of the group. He had founded a successful insurance company which after years of significant growth, he sold to one of the larger insurers. Financially secure then, he owned a spacious home set high in the hills of Emerald Bay in North Laguna with a panoramic view of the ocean. An army brat, he had traveled widely as a child and attended UCLA, which he never let us forget. I tried to counter him with a superior school, Rutgers, but to no avail. One of the best of raconteurs, he could regale you with stories (often repeated and repeated and repeated) of his life and places where he had been. His impressive memory often astounded us as he remembered the minute details of places, events, and people he encountered in his travels. 

Walter was a devoted family man and community member who established, among other charities, Sally’s Fund in Laguna, and contributed to multiple causes and organizations like the local VFW. He was one of the most generous men I ever knew, and in his prime he participated in and led various community projects and organizations.

As to the sessions around the round tables, it was Walter who, again, “ran” the gatherings. In time the demographics of the group changed to the extent that the devout Roman Catholic Walter found himself surrounded by a majority of Jews – Dick Frank, Norman Goldfind, two Harrys, and me. The humor that emanated from that was often uproarious.

He had many enviable qualities including empathy, generosity, and compassion. He was worldly, thoughtful, knowledgeable, very well read, and intellectually a credit to UCLA. I never heard him demean anyone and as he sat in his “catbird” seat near The Coffee Pub, it was amazing to hear him greet everyone who passed through the patio by their first name. 

To say I will miss him is a gross understatement for his passing on leaves a vacuum in my life that will remain until my time runs out. 

Good night sweet prince and flight of angels sing thee to thy rest.

 

