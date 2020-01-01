NewLeftHeader

broken clouds

61.8°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 13, Issue 1  |  January 1, 2020

COVID-19: 4,406 new cases and 26 new deaths reported 010221

COVID-19: 4,406 new cases and 26 new deaths reported in OC, 8 new cases in Laguna Beach

Sadly, OC Health Care Agency reports that 1,901 people have died due to COVID-19 in Orange County, including 26 new deaths reported today. There have been “less than five deaths” of Laguna Beach residents to date. (According to the county, updates posted today reflect data from January 1.)

The county reported 4,406 new cases of COVID-19 today, marking a seven-day total of 23,279 new cases and 161,589 cumulative cases to date.

ICU capacity remains very low and hospitalization numbers very high. The percentage of adult ICU beds currently available in OC is 7.5 percent unadjusted and 0 percent adjusted.* 39 percent of ventilators are currently available countywide.

The county reports that 2,097 individuals are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 (-31 since Thursday’s report – includes ICU); 501 are in ICU (+6 since Thursday’s report).

The county reports that there have been 513 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Laguna Beach to date, including eight new cases reported today and 38 new cases reported since last Saturday’s report.

Santa Ana experienced an increase of 896 new cases today; Anaheim experienced an increase of 736 new cases today.

The county estimates 91,679 “recovered cases” according to its data criteria.

For questions about the data presented by the county, call (714) 834-2000 or email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

To view the data dashboard, click here.

COVID-19 numbers are updated daily by Stu News Laguna and reported on our social media pages @StuNewsLaguna. (There will not be any updates tomorrow, January 3, due to scheduled maintenance with CDPH. Updates will resume on Monday, Jan 4.

*Adjusted ICU capacity takes into account the percentage of COVID-19 positive patients in the ICU (the higher the percentage of COVID-19 positive patients in the ICU, the more the adjustment).

COVID 19 County 1 2 21 1

COVID 19 County 1 2 21 2

COVID 19 County 1 2 21 3

Click on photos for larger images

Courtesy of OC Health Care Agency

Orange County COVID-19 case data from January 1, as reported by the county; click here to visit page that is updated daily

 

Shaena Stabler is the Owner, Publisher & Editor.

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor & Writer.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Barbara Diamond, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Marrie Stone, Maggi Henrikson, Samantha Washer, Stacia Stabler and Suzie Harrison are our writers and/or columnists.

We all love Laguna and we love what we do.

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.315.0259

© 2020 Stu News Laguna - All Rights Reserved.