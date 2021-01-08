NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 3  |  January 8, 2021

Funding period for qualifying small businesses 010521

Funding period for qualifying small businesses is extended

The application period to apply under the California Small Business COVID-19 Relief Grant Program has been extended to January 13 from the original date of January 8. 

Small businesses will be eligible for grants from between $5,000-$25,000, depending on revenues.

The approval process for notifications on the first round will begin on January 13.

A second round of grants will occur at an as-yet-to-be-determined date in the future. Applicants who submitted their application and submitted all documentation in the first round do not need to reapply; qualified applications will be automatically rolled over into the next funding round for consideration.

Round 2 is the final application window for the program. Grant awards for businesses in the second application window will be made in two decision rounds for funding.

Grant amounts for both rounds range from $5,000-$25,000 based on the business’ annual revenue that is documented in their most recent tax return. Businesses with $1,000-$100,000 in annual revenue are eligible for $5,000; greater than $100,000 up to $1,000,000 are eligible for $15,000; and greater than $1,000,000 up to $2,500,000 are eligible for $25,000.

To find the necessary documents to file, go to https://careliefgrant.com/.

Eligibility requirements for businesses are as follows:

--Must meet the definition of an “eligible small business” meaning a sole proprietor, independent contractor, 1099 work, and/or registered “for-profit” business entity (e.g. C-corporation, S-corporation, limited liability company, partnership) that has yearly gross revenue of $2.5 million or less (but at least $1,000 in yearly gross revenue) based on the most recently filed tax return) or a “small nonprofit” (registered 501(c)(3) or 501(c)(6) having yearly gross revenue of $2.5 million or less (but at least $1,000 in yearly gross revenue) based on the most recently filed Form 990).

--Active businesses or nonprofits operating since at least June 1, 2019.

--Businesses must currently be operating or have a clear plan to reopen once the State of California permits reopening of the business.

--Business must be impacted by COVID-19, and the health and safety restrictions such as business interruptions or business closures incurred as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

--Business must be able to provide organizing documents including 2018 or 2019 tax returns or Form 990s, a copy of an official filing with the California Secretary of State, if applicable, or local municipality for the business such as one of the following: Articles of Incorporation, Certificate of Organization, Fictitious Name of Registration, or Government-Issued Business License.

--Business must be able to provide acceptable form of government-issued photo ID (such as a Driver’s License or Passport).

--Applicants with multiple business entities, franchises, locations, etc. are not eligible for multiple grants and are only allowed to apply once using their eligible small business with the highest revenue.

Grants will be determined by:

--Geographic distribution based on COVID-19 health and safety restrictions following California’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy and county status and the new Regional Stay-At-Home Order.

--Industry sectors most impacted by the pandemic.

--Underserved small business groups served by the state-supported network of small business centers (i.e. businesses majority owned and run on a daily basis by women, minorities/persons of color, veterans, and businesses located in low-to-moderate income and rural communities).

To apply, go to https://careliefgrant.com/.

 

