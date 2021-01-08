NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 3  |  January 8, 2021

George Weiss to speak at first Laguna Canyon Conservancy Zoom meeting on Monday

As with most nonprofits, the COVID-19 pandemic has severely impacted the Laguna Canyon Conservancy (LCC) this past year. President Gayle Waite says, “However, now we are moving to Zoom meetings and we have our first one next Monday evening.” 

The first LCC Zoom meeting will feature Laguna Beach Councilmember George Weiss as the speaker on Monday, Jan 11 starting at 7 p.m. For the Zoom link, click here. Attendance is limited to 100; however, the public is invited. To suggest questions, send them to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. at least a day prior to the meeting or use Chat during the meeting.

​Waite says, “The pandemic continues to keep us from physically meeting but we are moving forward with plans for Zoom meetings in the coming few months.”

Councilmember George Weiss will speak at LCC’s Zoom meeting on Monday, Jan 11

The second 2021 meeting will be on Monday, Feb 1 at 7 p.m. The guest speaker will be Hallie Jones, Executive Director of the Laguna Canyon Foundation. Meetings instructions will be sent out in advance and posted on the LCC website.

The Laguna Canyon Conservancy is an all-volunteer group dedicated to monitoring the issues that could have an effect on the wilderness parks and open space connected to Laguna Canyon. LCC selects well-informed speakers and provides a forum for learning about the alternatives that face preservation efforts.

What’s been happening at LCC? Plans are underway to transfer the huge collection of LCC papers and photographs assembled over 30 years by Carolyn Wood to a permanent archive home at the UC Irvine Libraries. This massive undertaking is being spearheaded by Harry Huggins with assistance by Jackie Gallagher and should be completed by spring.

LCC is important to park users and residents of Laguna Beach for determining the optimal choices in preservation and protection of our surrounding open spaces, which improves our environment, community health, and surrounding beauty in what would likely have been an urbanized landscape. If all of the 22,000 acres of preserved open space were included in Laguna Beach city limits, it would be nearly 85 percent of the total area. 

For more information on LCC, go to www.LagunaCanyonConservancy.org.

 

