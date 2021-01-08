NewLeftHeader

clear sky

66.0°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 13, Issue 3  |  January 8, 2021

Sunset surfing 010821

Sunset surfing

Sunset surfing sky

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Scott Brashier

Under a red-orange sky, surfers enjoy the last bit of light as it falls into a layer of clouds

 

Shaena Stabler is the Owner, Publisher & Editor.

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor & Writer.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Barbara Diamond, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Marrie Stone, Maggi Henrikson, Samantha Washer, Stacia Stabler and Suzie Harrison are our writers and/or columnists.

We all love Laguna and we love what we do.

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.315.0259

© 2021 Stu News Laguna - All Rights Reserved.