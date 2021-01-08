NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 3  |  January 8, 2021

City of Laguna Beach announces key accomplishments for 2020

The City of Laguna Beach has faced many challenges during the past year. However, despite these obstacles, our City has achieved much, and those accomplishments should be commended.

To watch a video detailing the City’s accomplishments in 2020, click here.

Of course, COVID-19 overwhelmingly took the spotlight last year, and the City reacted with quick and flexible responses.

COVID-19 actions:

An Executive Order was issued in March and several Emergency Orders issued regarding face coverings, swift closure and reopening of beaches, playgrounds, parks, trailheads, public gathering places, City Hall, and the suspension of Trolley service and recreational programs.

City of beach closed

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

Beaches closed in March

Daily Communication with Residents: A Community Newsletter was established to provide residents daily COVID-19 updates and information via text and email. This was later converted to a weekly newsletter.

The City worked with the Governor for the successful and safe reopening of City beaches.

Services to the Community: Public Safety employees continued services to the community throughout the pandemic with personal protection equipment and safety protocols. Safety modifications to City Hall were made to continue service which included the installation of plexiglass, distancing floor markers, greeters, entrance health screening, and implementation of COVID-19 safety protocols for City employees. Community Development modified its operations to ensure that it could continue conducting business with the closure of City Hall during the pandemic.

Virtual Meetings Established: Development of Zoom/virtual meetings to allow City Council, Planning Commission, Design Review, and other Boards and Commissions to continue meeting.

Mask Advisor Program: The Public Works and Police Departments implemented a Mask Advisor Program to encourage use of face coverings while in public. To date, the Mask Advisors have contacted 38,091 citizens and distributed 21,292 free face masks. The City also participated in the OC Mayor’s Mask Public Service Announcement.

City of masks

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Scott Brashier

Entrance to the Promenade, giving out masks

Maintained Fiscal Stability: Avoided layoffs, had limited furloughs, and most labor associations postponed raises. Prudent management of City reserves, decisive April budget reductions, and preparation and adoption of a new FY 2020-21 budget in June.

Alternative Arts Programming: Alternative arts programming was initiated, including Band on the Bus, a performance stage at Forest, artist exhibitions at the Promenade on Forest, an online Beatles sing-along, children’s coloring book and workshop, virtual public art dedications, and gallery exhibits.

Economic Recovery:

Laguna Beach Cares was launched. On December 22, the City Council approved $1.4 million dollars of aid from City reserves to help residents, restaurants, retailers, and arts organizations. Training programs are also being established to assist the community with accessing aid from federal, state, county, and City resources. 

Urgency measures: Instituted an Ordinance protecting residents and businesses from evictions and approved deferral of Transient Occupancy Tax.

Economic Recovery and Business Development Plan: Approved a plan early in the pandemic that included the following: 

The Promenade on Forest Avenue – Creation of The Promenade on Forest, an outdoor dining and retail display area on lower Forest Avenue in partnership with the Chamber of Commerce. 

City of Promenade

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

Promenade on Forest Ave

Temporary Use Permit Program (TUP) and Waiver of Fees – The Community Development Department authorized to issue TUPs allowing outdoor dining, parklets, and activities. 

Think Laguna First, Economic Recovery Webpage, and Business Resource Toolkit – Created by working with Chamber of Commerce and Visit Laguna Beach.

Financial Assistance – Grant programs for local businesses were created in partnership with Supervisor Bartlett’s Office. Grants totaling $100,000 were distributed to Laguna Beach residents and businesses in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. 

Public Safety:

Wildfire Mitigation and Fire Safety Plan Implementation – Installed a helicopter water refilling tank along the Fire Road, implemented an outdoor warning system, and completed a study of evacuation times for neighborhoods. 

City of helopod

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

Water tank installed along the Fire Road

Fuel Modification Program – Increased goat herd size to largest in 20 years, completed annual fuel modification maintenance by October 1, completed new fuel modification zone along Laguna Canyon Road utilizing grant funds, and secured $1 million in state grant funds for fuel modification in South Laguna.

Historically Low Crime Rate – For the second year in a row, overall crime in Laguna Beach decreased in 2019 (reported in 2020).

Loud Noise and Speed Enforcement – The Police Department issued over 2,236 Loud Noise/Speeding Enforcement Citations in response to community concerns.

Second School Resource Officer Added – The City and LBUSD added a second school resource police officer to the District.

“Ring” Community Partnership – Police partnership with “Ring” grants potential access to homeowners’ camera footage to assist police investigators and protect homes from criminals, intruders, and thieves.

City of goats

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

Goat herds increased for Fuel Modification Program

Marine Safety Motorized Beach Wheelchair – A motorized beach wheelchair was purchased by donated funds and is available during operational hours at the lifeguard headquarters. 

SALT Program Transformed into Virtual Training – Marine Safety produced a video version of the Surfer Awareness in Lifesaving Training (SALT) to provide education for the community.

Ocean Lifeguard Training Converted to Virtual Format – Marine Safety converted the Seasonal Ocean Lifeguard Academy and Recurrent Training into a virtual format to follow the Center for Disease Control’s guidelines while maintaining regional and national training standards. 

Community Development: 

Short-Term Lodging – The California Coastal Commission certified a Short-Term Lodging Ordinance. The Ordinance prohibits short-term lodging in the residential districts and restricts the number of units allowed in the commercial districts. 

Updates to the Downtown Specific Plan – The City Council approved amendments to the portion of the Downtown Specific Plan and the City is awaiting California Coastal Commission certification.

Updates to Historic Preservation Program – The City Council approved amendments to the Historic Preservation Program and the City is awaiting California Coastal Commission certification.

Parking Ordinance Update – The City Council amended the City’s Parking Ordinance to provide additional options for commercial properties to meet the parking requirements. This ordinance was certified by the California Coastal Commission. 

Facilities and Capital Improvements:

Village Entrance Project – The project to renovate the Village Entrance was completed in May 2020 after more than 30 years of debate. Over the last two decades, the project included relocating numerous maintenance functions and City staff workspaces, and the sale and acquisition of several properties. 

City of Village Entrance

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

Village Entrance

Utility Undergrounding Program – The following utility undergrounding districts were completed or formed: 

--Construction of Assessment District 2014-1 (Crestview Drive) was completed, and the poles and wires were removed in May 2020. 

--Formed two undergrounding districts to complete undergrounding along the remaining overhead portions of Coast Highway between Cajon Street and Agate Street and along Bluebird Canyon Drive between Cress Street and Saling Way. 

Improvement of City Facilities and Local Infrastructure – The City completed design and construction of the following projects to improve City facilities and local infrastructure: 

--Repaired and resealed 28 streets in the Woods Cove neighborhood. 

--Temple Hills Pedestrian Improvement Project – Constructed sidewalk, installed traffic calming measures, and resurfaced the roadway on Temple Hills Drive between Dunning Drive and Rim Rock Canyon Road. 

City of crossing scramble

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

Crossing scramble on PCH and Laguna Ave

--Coast Highway Intersection Improvement Project – Lengthened turn pockets and created all-way (scramble) crosswalks at various intersections on Coast Highway between Aster Street and Legion Street. 

--Rehabilitated the beach access and stairway at Pearl Street. 

--Constructed major erosion control improvements and new pedestrian bridge over Laguna Canyon Creek at the Animal Shelter. 

--Conducted major repairs and capacity enhancements to Laguna Canyon Channel between Beach Street and the Main Beach Park boardwalk outlet. 

--Obtained two Hazard Mitigation Grants from FEMA for generator installation projects at two lift stations. 

--Completed sewer odor improvements at the Bluebird SOCWA Lift Station. 

City of Temple Hills

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

Construction on Temple Hills sidewalks 

Transit & Parking:

Laguna Beach Trolley App – The City worked to enhance the Laguna Beach Trolley App to provide more accurate predictive arrival, schedules, better tracking of vehicles, and posted detours and delays. 

Smart Parking Program – The City installed nearly 600 additional parking guidance sensors at metered parking spaces and the Laguna Beach Parking App has been downloaded more than 25,000 times.   

Citywide Parking Rate Structure – The City Council approved a multi-year, multi-phase parking rate structure and issued a Coastal Development permit for it. 

Senior Transportation – The City worked with OCTA to become eligible for Senior Mobility Program funding, which will provide $35,000 in additional funding each year to help support senior transportation through Sally’s Fund.

Click here for the Ask Laguna feature on the City’s website to find answers to Frequently Asked Questions 24/7 or to submit requests for information.

 

