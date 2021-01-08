NewLeftHeader

clear sky

66.3°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 13, Issue 3  |  January 8, 2021

LB CARES grant program extended for restaurants and bars 010821

LB CARES grant program extended for restaurants and bars

The application deadline for the City of Laguna Beach’s LB CARES grant program has been extended to January 19 for restaurants and bars experiencing impacts caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The grant program will provide direct financial assistance by offering a $5,000 grant per qualifying restaurant or bar on a first-come, first-served basis.

LB CARES is a one-time grant relief program. To qualify, restaurants or bars:

--Must have been ordered to change operations to takeout and delivery only, or to close

--Must be located in Laguna Beach and have a Laguna Beach business license

--Must confirm that they have experienced a hardship due to COVID-19 closures and restrictions

--Must confirm that they are complying and pledge to continue complying with all State and local orders

LB CARES Slice

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

Slice Pizza and Beer

LB CARES grant applications for restaurants and bars will now be accepted until January 19 at 5 p.m. Grants will be awarded up to the funding amount of $650,000 on a first-come, first-served basis. 

Visit www.lagunabeachcity.net/LBCares for program details, eligibility restrictions, and to apply. Submissions received prior to January 5 will be notified by email on or before January 7. Restaurant and bar applications received after the initial January 5 deadline will be notified after the January 19 deadline closes.

In conjunction with LB Cares, the City of Laguna Beach is also pleased to announce the launch of the Laguna Beach Business Assistance Services Program. This new program is being established to help local businesses and nonprofits access available resources offered by state, federal, and county government, help determine the best resources to meet each business’ unique circumstance, and to help businesses with the process of preparing and submitting applications. 

These services are completely free to all Laguna Beach small businesses. 

For more information, visit the program’s website at www.lagunabeachcity.net/BusinessAssistance or contact Project Manager Jeremy Frimond at (949) 464-6673 or This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

 

Shaena Stabler is the Owner, Publisher & Editor.

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor & Writer.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Barbara Diamond, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Marrie Stone, Maggi Henrikson, Samantha Washer, Stacia Stabler and Suzie Harrison are our writers and/or columnists.

We all love Laguna and we love what we do.

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.315.0259

© 2021 Stu News Laguna - All Rights Reserved.