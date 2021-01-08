NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 3  |  January 8, 2021

Guest Column New Year, new beginnings 010821

Guest Column

New Year, new beginnings, year of big changes coming 

By Dr. Vidya Reddy

Hello! Happy New Year.

So much has happened over the past 365 days – highs and lows, challenges and breakthroughs, movement and stagnation, sadness and celebration, beginnings and endings, and through it all – you’ve been brave and scared. 

Maybe you’ve grown and learned to shed that which no longer serves us. Maybe you’ve blossomed and bloomed, or maybe you’re just now standing at the precipice of a rebirth.

So here we are in the sacred, precious, present moment.

What are we going to do with it? 

This is our opportunity for new beginnings. This is our opportunity to venture into the unknown. To step into the uncertain, to actually move beyond our comfort zone. 

And here we are with a clean slate as we move into the new year, an open plan with 365 new 24-hour periods in which to manifest our dreams and desires.

Many times, the days will go by and suddenly it’s spring. Those personal agreements we made with ourselves will have drifted into the ether.

Why do we float away from the intentions that are so important to us? Back to our conditioned patterns, back into the habits that don’t serve us or our loved ones, our bosses, our partners. It’s just natural and human to revert to our conditioned stories and behaviors.

But we can break out and change that now!

The key is putting our dreams out there and slowly, consistently growing into them throughout 2021. 

Step by step, bean by bean, growing into our dreams. And when you find yourself reverting to our old “norm,” don’t beat yourself up – just take a new baby step toward your dream. If you would like more information, techniques, and meditation based on Life Lessons, please refer to my blog: https://naturally-happy.com/blog/.

So, this year, let’s dream magnificent dreams. Let’s play big!!

Let’s lead with love

Let’s set heroic trajectories and remind ourselves each day that the journey of 1,000 miles is accomplished by placing one foot in front of the other…step by step…one day at a time. We have infinite possibilities. 

Let’s start by setting our course for the new year – making a commitment to show up each day and be present. Meditate every morning so that the seed of each day begins to grow in stillness and silence and unfold with infinite possibilities.

Let’s lead with love, compassion, and forgiveness. 

And know that every decision is a choice between a grievance and a miracle. And then let’s place one foot in front of the other and celebrate the baby steps, knowing they are miraculous and will deliver us to where we want to be with grace and ease.

Now is the defining moment when we need to draw a line between everything that’s ever happened and everything that ever will.

All the words society currently uses to describe these moments don’t really do them justice – fresh start, new beginning, second chance. They just don’t tell the full story.

Because in reality, we desire a total extraction from the scenario we’ve created – with all its consequences and after-effects – and the chance for a complete do-over – a reentry into a new world where we are whole, pure, perfect, unstained, untainted, and unconditioned.

In Peace, Love and Gratitude. 

‘Til next time.

Dr.Vidya Reddy, ND, AMS, DAC, CLC

www.Naturally-Happy.com

 

