 Volume 13, Issue 4  |  January 12, 2021

Murdock is currently taking over Pet of the Week. He is a one-year-old black lab. Murdock can be very protective, so he would do best in a home with no small children. He is good with other dogs and loves to play at all hours of the day. He would do well with a fenced yard at least 6 feet high. Nancy Goodwin, shelter director, is hoping to have Murdock adopted as soon as possible.

The Laguna Beach Animal Shelter adoption procedures are designed to make sure that both the potential family and the animal adopted are in the very best situation possible. Due to their approach to adoption, the shelter’s return rate is five percent as compared to the national return rate of 50 percent.

The LB Animal Shelter is located at 20612 Laguna Canyon Rd. For information on adoption procedures, call (949) 497-3552 or go to www.puplagunabeach.org/our-pets.php.

 

