 Volume 13, Issue 4  |  January 12, 2021

LBHS senior holds third Annual Shoe Drive to help Soles4Souls fight global poverty

By DIANNE RUSSELL

For the third year, Laguna Beach High School senior Jessie Rose will hold her Annual Shoe Drive to benefit Soles4Souls. Soles4Souls is a nonprofit social enterprise that creates sustainable jobs and provides relief through the distribution of shoes and clothing around the world. Founded in 2006, the organization has distributed more than 30 million pairs of new and used shoes in 127 countries. 

One person’s unwanted shoes can help provide meaningful opportunities that many in developing nations need, which is why Jessie launched a shoe drive to collect new or gently new shoes. 

In the past two years, Jessie has collected more than 900 pairs of shoes, and her goal this year is to surpass 500. The deadline for shoe donations is February 15.

Jessie was involved with Soles4Souls at a young age. When she was eight and living in Colorado, her mother collected shoes for Soles4Souls. “I remember being in the garage helping her pack them up. Then when we moved to California, and I needed to do community service, I recalled how rewarding it was for my mother, and I decided to hold shoe drives for Soles4Souls.”

At Soles4Souls, they turn unwanted shoes and clothing into opportunity, by keeping the shoes from going to waste and putting them to good use – providing relief, creating jobs, and empowering people to break the cycle of poverty. 

Jessie during last year's shoe drive

Jessie during last year’s shoe drive

Financial impact: Shoes are a resource that individuals who live in extremely poor countries can use to start a small business. Shoe donations mean a constant supply of quality product. This ensures these fledgling businesses can be sustained long-term. Small business owners earn sufficient income to purchase necessities like food, shelter, and education for their families. 

Environmental impact: By collecting discarded shoes and clothing for our micro-enterprise program, 66 million pounds of textiles have been kept out of U.S. landfills, helping to preserve our planet for future generations. The average person in North America throws away 70 pounds of textiles every year. That’s 21 billion pounds of extra waste dumped in our landfills every year! And the EPA estimates only 15 percent is donated or recycled.

Jessie, who has committed to play water polo for the University of California, Berkeley in the fall, will likely continue the drive with her water polo team, and her brother, who attends LBHS, will continue the drive next year.

Drop-off locations: 

--645 St. Ann’s Dr (behind the high school baseball field) – drop bag off at the bottom of the steps

--2925 Mountain View Dr (Top of the World)

For questions, call (303) 898-4392 or email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

For more information about Soles4Souls, go to www.soles4souls.org.

 

