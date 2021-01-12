NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 4  |  January 12, 2021

County of Orange announces first Regional COVID-19 011221

County of Orange announces first Regional COVID-19 “Super POD” at Disneyland Resort

In a vital step to help battle the spread of COVID-19, the County of Orange has established the first large Point-of-Dispensing (POD) site to provide COVID-19 vaccines to residents at Disneyland Resort in Anaheim.

“The Disneyland Resort, the largest employer in the heart of Orange County, has stepped up to host the county’s first Super POD site – undertaking a monumental task in our vaccination distribution process,” said acting Chairman Andrew Do, First District. “We truly appreciate the support of the Orange County Fire Authority, our cities, and our residents as we continue to roll out COVID-19 vaccinations throughout the county.”

Known as “Super POD” sites, the five regional Super PODs will have the capacity to vaccinate thousands of residents each day. The Super PODs will increase efficiency and provide multiple vaccine distribution points throughout Orange County. The County will announce additional Super POD sites as agreements are finalized.

“I’m proud to have Disneyland Resorts and the City of Anaheim, both in my Fourth District, be the first of the Super POD sites in Orange County,” said Supervisor Doug Chaffee. “Residents in my district have been highly impacted by COVID-19. These Super PODs are absolutely critical in stopping this deadly virus.”

Vaccine distribution is managed through a phased, tiered approach established by the California Department of Public Health (CDPH). Currently, vaccinations are available to Orange County residents and those who work in Orange County who meet the criteria for what is referred to as “Phase 1A, all tiers.” This group includes law enforcement first responders in high-risk communities and was recently expanded to include those age 75 and older. The County is excited to serve this group as a priority population and is working in collaboration with community partners to create a process that reaches seniors close to home and best serves these individuals. 

Please refer to these CDPH links here and here for a complete list of eligible groups.

“It’s important to vaccinate as many willing people as possible for COVID-19, and we need the space to do it,” said Supervisor Donald P. Wagner, Third District. “I thank Disneyland Resort and the City of Anaheim for stepping up in the shared effort to give OC residents protection against the virus.”

The first Super POD at the Disneyland Resort will be operational later this week. Most of those eligible to be vaccinated in Phase 1A will be contacted through their employer to schedule an appointment via a third-party app developed in cooperation with the County of Orange.

“In order to ensure a smooth and effective distribution of the vaccine as quickly as possible, it is so important that Orange County residents have the information they need on who, and when, they are eligible to receive the vaccine, and where they can go to receive it,” said Supervisor Lisa Bartlett, Fifth District. “We will have several sites across the county, including South County, and information on these locations will be available shortly. Please stay tuned to https://occovid19.ochealthinfo.com/covid-19-vaccination-distribution for the latest information on vaccine distribution sites. In the meantime, please remain vigilant and protect you and your loved ones by practicing social distancing, good hygiene, and wearing your masks.”

Only those identified under Phase 1A who have an appointment will receive a vaccination at the County’s new Super POD locations. Individuals with appointments must provide identification and documentation of vaccine eligibility at the site. Walk-ups without an appointment cannot be accommodated. Given the limited initial supply of the COVID-19 vaccine, distribution will be limited at first and increased over time. The phased, tiered approach to vaccine distribution aims to reach critical populations to reduce morbidity and mortality rates due to the transmission of COVID-19.

“Coronavirus has brought both a public health crisis and economic devastation,” said Anaheim Mayor Harry Sidhu. “With this super site, we will begin to overcome both. Every vaccination done in Anaheim will help to save lives and speed the reopening and recovery of our city.”

Those interested in receiving the COVID-19 vaccine can view the phased tiers of eligibility and other important vaccination information at OC Health Care Agency’s website: www.COVIDVaccineFacts.com. The success of the vaccination distribution plan and the Super POD sites is dependent on everyone understanding where they fall in the phased, tiered plan. Individuals attempting to receive a vaccine ahead of schedule will overload the system, making it even more challenging to meet this urgent need. The County appreciates the public’s patience and understanding.

The County, through its “Operation Independence,” established a goal of completing all county vaccinations by July 4, 2021. An Incident Management Team (IMT) was established on December 31, 2020, for Operation Independence. The Operation Independence IMT is a unified command with representatives from the Orange County Health Care Agency, the Orange County Fire Authority, the County of Orange County Executive Office (CEO), and other County agencies.

For questions related to COVID-19, visit www.ochealthinfo.com/novelcoronavirus, or follow the HCA on Facebook (@ochealhtinfo) and Twitter (@ochealth).

 

