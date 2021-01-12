This is as close as we can come to actually singing to our readers on their birthdays!

Crushing Hunger delights Laguna Food Pantry with another hefty donation

As the pandemic persists, so does the need for food and supplies for South Orange County.

Crushing Hunger, a project initiated by Laguna Beach High School students in 2017, spearheaded an end-of-year push via Zoom to friends and family, directing them to the group’s Amazon Wish list for Laguna Food Pantry’s most needed items.

After the items were delivered to Crushing Hunger’s garage and sanitized, current club members, LBHS students Hannah Williams, Fiona McCue, Sophia Pachl, and Molly Starr, made the special delivery of food sent from all over the country, along with a generous donation of $1,000 from the Hannah S. and Samuel A. Cohn Memorial Foundation, to the Laguna Food Pantry.

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Crushing Hunger club members (L-R) Hannah Williams, Fiona McCue, Sophia Pachl, and Molly Starr with Laguna Food Pantry Director Anne Belyea

According to Crushing Hunger, each wish list addresses specific food needs that anyone can choose from – from wherever they are – based on budget and preference, and shipping is free.

Crushing Hunger was inspired by the story of seven-year-old Kaden Newton, a Texas boy who started a nonprofit called Mac and Cheese and Pancakes.

After visiting a local food pantry, Kaden realized the pantry didn’t have a lot of kid-friendly foods. So for his birthday, he created an Amazon Wish List for just those two items. On his birthday, a room in his home was stacked high with Mac and Cheese and pancake mix.

That inspired the LBHS student project and is also a way for the teens to meet community service hours at Laguna Beach High School. Months later, it has turned into teamwork for a passion.

For information on Crushing Hunger, go to www.crushinghunger.org.

City Council accepting applications for appointed committees

The City Council is accepting applications for the following Committees, Commissions, and Boards: Planning Commission, Design Review Board, Arts Commission, Parking, Traffic, and Circulation Committee, Recreation Committee, Heritage Committee, Emergency/Disaster Preparedness Committee, Environmental Sustainability Committee, Housing and Human Services Committee, View Restoration Committee, Orange County Vector Control District, and South Laguna Water/Sewer Advisory Committee.

Interviews and appointments will be conducted virtually on Tuesday, Feb 9 at 5 p.m. by the City Council. All applicants will be interviewed. Applicants may be contacted by City Council members prior to the interviews and appointments so please be prepared to make a brief statement about your desire to serve.

Laguna Beach residents who are interested in serving on one of these Committees, Commissions, or Boards should obtain an application from the City Clerk’s office or online from the City’s website at www.lagunabeachcity.net and file by Friday, Jan 22 at 4:30 p.m. Questions may be directed to the City Clerk’s office at (949) 497-0705. Applications will not be accepted after the deadline.

The number of positions that will be open and details for the following Committees, Commissions and Boards: (*The City Council may reduce or increase the number of positions at its discretion.)

--(3) Two-year terms on the Planning Commission with terms beginning April 1, 2021, through March 31, 2023. The Planning Commission is a five-member body appointed by the City Council for the purpose of reviewing and advising the Council on items related to the development and modification of land uses within the City limits. As such, the Commission reviews and recommends action on the development and amendment of the general plan, zoning ordinances, subdivision regulations, and special projects related to land use planning.

Planning Commissioners serve a two-year term and are compensated in the amount of $392.00 per month. The regular meetings of the Commission are held on the first and third Wednesdays of each month at 6 p.m. Study sessions may be held as part of the regular meeting or at other specified times. A substantial time commitment averaging 4-6 hours a week is necessary to be a Planning Commissioner. Meetings may be four or more hours long and require a great deal of preparation time. In addition to these regular meetings, Commissioners are expected to visit sites and review project proposals prior to the meeting, as well as attend special project workshops. It is desirable to have or be able to acquire certain skills or aptitudes, such as the ability to understand zoning regulations and their effect on allowed land uses. Experience in land use planning, architecture, engineering, and/or real estate would be an asset.

--(3) Two-year terms on the Board of Adjustment/Design Review Board with a term beginning April 1, 2021, through March 31, 2023. The Board of Adjustment/Design Review Board is a five-member body appointed by the City Council for the purpose of considering requests for variances from the zoning code. The members also sit as the City’s Design Review Board. Board members serve a two-year term and are compensated in the amount of $392.00 per month. The Board meets bi-monthly generally on the second and fourth Thursday of the month at 6 p.m. A substantial time commitment of approximately 10 hours per week is necessary to be a Board member. In addition to the bi-monthly meetings, Board members are expected to visit the sites and review the plans of projects prior to the meeting. The Board acts on an average of 14 items per meeting. It is desirable to have or be able to acquire certain skills or aptitudes, such as the ability to understand and conceptualize architectural drawings, and to visualize building mass and volumes based upon on-site staking plans. Experience in the building trades, architecture, historic preservation, landscaping, planning and/or real estate would be an asset.

--(3 plus Alternate) Two-year terms on the Arts Commission with terms beginning April 1, 2021, through March 31, 2023. The Arts Commission is a seven-member commission with one alternate appointed by the City Council. Four of the seven members must be actively participating in the arts. The Commissioners are compensated in the amount of $137.00 per month. The Arts Commission has the power and duty to act in an advisory capacity to the City Council in all matters pertaining to the artistic aspects of the City. Additionally, commissioners recommend to the City Council the adoption of such ordinances, rules, and regulations as they may deem necessary for the administration and preservation of the fine/performing arts of the community. One of the major projects of the Commission is the City’s Art-in-Public-Places Program. Commission meetings are generally held on the second and fourth Mondays of each month at 5:30 p.m. Meeting and preparation time may exceed several hours per week.

--(4) Two-year terms on the Parking, Traffic, and Circulation Committee with terms beginning April 1, 2021, through March 31, 2023. The Parking, Traffic, and Circulation Committee is a seven-member body that acts in an advisory capacity on matters pertaining to parking, traffic, circulation, transit, the Parking Management Plan, and traffic complaints. Meetings are generally held on the fourth Thursday of the month at 6 p.m.

--(4) Two-year terms on the Recreation Committee with terms beginning April 1, 2021, through March 31, 2023. The Recreation Committee is a nine-member body that directs their efforts in the area of providing for the recreation and park needs of the community. Meetings are generally held on the first Monday of the month at 6 p.m.

--(3) Two-year terms on the Heritage Committee with terms beginning April 1, 2021, through March 31, 2023. The Heritage Committee is currently a five-member body. The Heritage Committee serves in an advisory role on matters pertaining to historic preservation such as placement of a structure that is not on the Historic Resources List on the Historic Register, removal of a structure from the Historic Register, creation of a special designation plaque program, alterations to “E”-rated structures, and demolition of historic structures in a

commercial zone. Meetings are generally held on the third Monday of the month at 6 p.m.

--(4) Two-year terms on the Emergency/Disaster Preparedness Committee with terms beginning April 1, 2021, through March 31, 2023. The Emergency/Disaster Preparedness Committee is a nine-member body appointed by the City Council whose charge would be to advise the City Council on all matters pertaining to disaster prevention, planning, and preparedness. The Committee will make recommendations to the City Council and will have

staggered terms. Meetings are generally held on the first Monday of the month at 6 p.m.

--(4) Two-year terms on the Environmental Sustainability Committee with terms beginning April 1, 2021, through March 31, 2023. The Environmental Sustainability Committee is a seven-member advisory body to the City Council. The purpose for the Committee is researching, reviewing, and advising the Council on items related to protecting the environment and improving the community’s future sustainability. The Committee receives its work assignments from the City Council. Committee members typically work in subcommittees to research issues and policies and prepare recommendations for approval by

the Committee for submission to the City Council. A personal time commitment of 10 to 15 hours per month may be necessary to accomplish tasks. Regular meetings are held on the fourth Tuesday of each month at 6:00 p.m. Meetings may be two or more hours, and often require a great deal of preparation time.

--(3) Two-year terms on the Housing and Human Services Committee with terms beginning April 1, 2021, through March 31, 2023. The Housing and Human Services Committee is currently a seven-member body appointed by the City Council whose charge is to assess and identify housing opportunities and human needs for all segments of the community, provide input on the City’s Housing Element of the General Plan, inform and make recommendations to the City Council and other community leaders, and increase community awareness of

programs to fill these needs. Meetings are generally held on the first Wednesday of the month at 4 p.m.

--(3) Two-year terms on the View Restoration Committee with terms beginning April 1, 2021, through March 31, 2023. Members of the View Restoration Committee adjudicate view claims submitted by property owners to restore pre-existing views that are alleged to be significantly impaired by vegetation. The five-member committee of local residents appointed by the City Council conduct public hearings to review claims, hear testimony, and determine

significant view impairment. The Committee may approve a view restoration order and establish a maintenance schedule for the subject vegetation on the property. The View Restoration Committee generally meets on the first Monday of each month at 6 p.m.

--(1) Two-year term on the Orange County Mosquito & Vector Control District (OCMVCD) with a term beginning immediately through January 2, 2023. The person elected will serve as a Trustee on the OCMVCD Board, and the Board generally meets on the third Thursday of every month at 3 p.m., at the OCMVCD headquarters in Garden Grove.

--(3 plus Alternate) Four-year terms on the South Laguna Water/Sewer Advisory Committee with terms beginning April 1, 2021, through March 31, 2023. The South Laguna Water & Sewer Advisory Committee addresses water and sewer related projects, programs, and topics of interest for the South Laguna area. The Committee generally meets quarterly at 2 p.m.

Laguna photographer offers free portraits for first responders, essential and frontline workers

Top local real estate photographer Bob Ortiz wants to show his appreciation to frontline workers, essential workers, and first responders by offering them photographs at no charge.

“I want to let them know how much we appreciate their sacrifices and service,” says Ortiz.

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Bob Ortiz

Crew at Ralph’s market in Laguna

Ortiz is an affiliate of the Laguna Board of REALTORS® and is an architecture photographer who photographs million-dollar homes. Bob has been a staple in the Southern California photography scene for many years.

“I’ll take photos and then Stu News will post them. Let’s get the ball rolling and show the people of Laguna Beach what the frontline and essential workers and first responders mean to us and how grateful we are,” says Ortiz.

To contact Ortiz to arrange for a portrait, email him at RORTIZ1@cox.net or call (949) 289-2912.

Net-Works Community Church offers personal prayer to Laguna Beach residents

Pastor Don Sciortino of Net-Works Community Church is sending a message of encouragement and help to Laguna residents.

Sciortino says, “All of us are feeling the emotional, psychological, and spiritual effects of these past months as the COVID-19 pandemic continues on. Many are feeling stressed, anxious, fearful, and discouraged. What can be done to give hope and encouragement? One way is through personal prayer, proven throughout history to be comforting and soothing.”

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

Pastor Don Sciortino and his wife Karen

In desiring to reach out to the community during this difficult time, Net-Works Community Church is now offering personal prayer at their downtown office, located at 303 Broadway St (Suite 107), next door to Shirley’s Bagels.

The prayer is offered to everyone, to people of all faiths or no faith. The prayer will be confidential and sensitive. To make an appointment, call Pastor Jay Grant at (949) 315-1398. Net-Works will be offering appointments between 9:30 and 11:30 a.m., and 7 to 8 p.m., Monday through Friday. There is no charge.

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

Pastor Jay Grant

Net-Works is also offering personal prayer by phone. Call Pastors Don Sciortino at (714) 231-1230, Paul Marchi at (714) 429-0023, or Jay Grant at (949) 315-1398.

Finally, those interested may leave a prayer request for themselves, family, or friends at prayer@praylaguna.org, and the pastoral staff will pray over those need(s).

For more information on Net-Works Community Church, go to www.net-workslb.org.

$35,000 available in scholarships from Cox Charities

Cox Charities is offering $35,000 in college scholarships to high school seniors in the Orange County and Palos Verdes areas. The Cox Scholars scholarships range from $2,500 to $5,000. Recipients must be a 2021 graduating high school senior living in Cox’s Southern California service area.

Applications are now open. The deadline to complete and submit the online application is February 3. For more information, visit www.coxcharitiesca.org.

“Now more than ever, students in our community are working hard to achieve their educational dreams amid new learning circumstances and tough financial times due to the COVID-19 pandemic. As a company founded by a teacher, we continue to support local students and education in San Diego and look forward to awarding our annual scholarships in the new year,” said Chanelle Hawken, vice president of government and public affairs for Cox Communications in California.

Scholarship recipients will be chosen based on their scholastic achievement, extracurricular activities, volunteerism, and staying focused on their educational goals despite facing adversity in their lives.

Here are some helpful tips for students when applying for a Cox Scholars scholarship:

1. Before you apply – Review the scholarship requirements carefully and make sure you’re eligible before spending time putting an application together. If you don’t meet the requirements such as GPA or place of residence, your application will not be considered.

2. Financial information – Use tax forms to declare income or give your best estimate if tax forms are unavailable. To be most effective, don’t leave any sections blank.

3. Extracurricular activities – The scholarship committee wants to know what applicants are interested in. Make sure to provide an accurate timeline that includes all activities from the previous four years. Make sure not to repeat information in multiple places.

4. A personal statement – Don’t wait until the last minute to put this together. Give yourself time to think about the topic, and answer from your own personal experience. The more passionate you are, the better your statement. Ask someone you trust to read it and give feedback. And don’t forget to run a spell check.

5. Submit your application and supporting documents before the deadline – If you wait until the last minute, you may encounter issues that prevent you from submitting the application on time, such as computer issues or gathering financial information from a parent.

Funded by employee payroll donations that are matched by the company, Cox Charities provides support to communities in Cox Communications’ service area by awarding scholarships to high school seniors and grants to nonprofit organizations.

A volunteer advisory board of Cox employees oversees the foundation and its giving programs.

In 2020, ten Cox Scholars from Orange County and Palos Verdes were recognized for their successes in the classroom and in the community.

For more information, visit www.coxcharitiesca.org.

Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5868 asks for help to remain in Laguna Beach

The Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post in Laguna Beach is a nonprofit, fully volunteer organization. They do not own any income producing assets and must depend on donations to pay the Post’s expenses (insurance, for example) and continue the support of veterans in need.

While in prior years they ran fundraisers such as a lottery and an annual Oktoberfest, their active members have aged to the extent that they can no longer manage these kinds of events. They do receive donations for poppies, but that income is restricted to specific VFW causes.

So, in order to sustain the good works they do for veterans and the local community, they are asking for donations.

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

Arnie Silverman, Patriot of the Year 2019, during Veteran’s Day Ceremony in 2020

Korean War Veteran Arnie Silverman says, “With your help, we can continue supporting our VFW Little League team, visit veteran patients at Long Beach VA Hospital and the Wounded Warriors facility in Pendleton when permitted, participate in patriotic events such as Memorial Day, assist various charities and homeless vets, and overall make ourselves available when needed.

“It will enable us to maintain our Post in Laguna Beach that has proudly been here for close to 75 years. Laguna Beach deserves a Post such as ours. Let’s make sure it is able to continue on. The officers of our Post thank you and wish you a merry Christmas and a Happy New Year!”

Send whatever you are can to:

Frank Danielson, QM, VFW Post 5868, P.O Box 629, Laguna Beach, CA 92652.