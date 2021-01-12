NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 4  |  January 12, 2021

City of LB Recreation Division invites residents 011221

City of LB Recreation Division invites residents to start 2021 with fun, fresh air, and exercise

Time to shake off the holiday letdown and begin the new year with some healthy exercise and fresh air – or maybe some canine behavior tips. This winter, the City of Laguna Beach Recreation Division is offering several fun and exciting ways to accomplish these goals with limited in-person outdoor youth and adult classes as well as online classes for all ages and dogs too!

Take advantage of classes like: LB Water Polo, Youth Soccer classes, Skyhawks Tot classes, Tennis for all ages, Pickleball, and online dog and puppy training.

Pickleball has become a big hit with all ages. Pickleball classes will be held at Alta Laguna Park for all levels. For those who have never played or those who want to expand existing skills, these are the ideal classes. Classes are taught by experienced instructor Hai Nguyen and staff. The course will cover the basics of pickleball rules, terminology, primary skills, coordination, strokes, and more. The City is offering three class sessions beginning on Thursday, Jan 14.

City of Charley

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

Charley attended one of Penelope Milne’s classes when he was a puppy

For the little ones, the Skyhawks Tot classes are a perfect fit. Held at Bluebird Park, this program requires parent participation. Soccer Tots is the City’s flagship program. Playable on almost any surface, these soccer-themed motor skill classes are extremely easy for youngsters to get into. Younger age groups focus on developing motor skills and self-confidence while older age group classes focus more on developing core soccer skills and personal focus with an introduction to light competition.

The Recreation Division has not forgotten our four-legged friends.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many families have been working and schooling from home and found it a good time to adopt a puppy or dog. For both training and fun activities for dogs, Penelope Milne, CPDT-KSA, CBCC-KA, of DubDubDog Animal Behavior Services, will be conducting two weekly online sessions beginning this week (this session will be held on Tuesdays and Fridays). For an example of a group online class, go to www.whatagoodpuppy.com

City of pool

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Scott Brashier

Community pool open on reservation-only basis

Field and facility information: Riddle Field is closed for maintenance through Feb 1. 

The community pool is open for limited lap swim on a reservation-only basis.

Laguna Beach playgrounds are currently open.

Susi Q Center and Lang Park Center are still closed.

Recreational Committee Scholarships are currently available to use towards classes. For an application, click here.

To access the catalog for more information on all programs offered and to register for classes, click here.

 

