NewLeftHeader

broken clouds

66.5°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 13, Issue 4  |  January 12, 2021

Laguna Beach Business Club kicks off 2021 011221

Laguna Beach Business Club kicks off 2021 speaker series with Mayor Bob Whalen

The Laguna Beach Business Club is proud to announce Mayor Bob Whalen as the kick-off speaker at its meeting on Thursday, Jan 21. 

As COVID-19 restrictions prevent the usual in-person Breakfast Club meetings, LBBC currently hosts a Zoom virtual breakfast meeting the third Thursday of each month at 8:30 a.m., with speakers who discuss topics valuable to achieving success in one’s personal and professional lives. No fee will be charged for virtual attendance by the public until in-person meetings are resumed. 

With the past year of turmoil for our business community and uncertainty about 2021, Mayor Whalen will speak to the successful efforts the City of Laguna Beach has taken and will continue to take on behalf of our business owners and residents amidst the COVID-19 chaos. 

Laguna Beach Whalen

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

Mayor Bob Whalen to speak at LBBC January 21 virtual meeting 

Whalen is currently serving as the Mayor of Laguna Beach. He was first elected to the City Council in November 2012 and was re-elected in November 2016 and in November 2020. He is now serving his fourth term as Mayor (third consecutive). 

Whalen has a long record of public service in the City having served as a board member and President of several local nonprofit groups including SchoolPower, the Boys and Girls Club of Laguna Beach, and Laguna Beach Little League. Before his election to the City Council, Whalen served nearly 10 years on the Laguna Beach Unified School District Board of Education and four years on the City’s Planning Commission. 

In his professional life, Whalen is an attorney with the firm of Stradling Yocca Carlson & Rauth in Newport Beach where he has practiced for 39 years as a public finance attorney assisting public agencies throughout the State to finance and build necessary infrastructure. His three children all attended and graduated from Laguna Beach High School and his wife, Kirsten, is an artist who is active in the community serving on the Board of LOCA and as a 10-year exhibitor at the Festival of Arts. 

The LBBC is a group of local business professionals and entrepreneurs. The group meets monthly to discuss current events, business opportunities, and share insights within the context of our community and our lives. The club’s goal is to build and maintain relationships with local professionals and businesses they are proud to recommend to clients and friends.

For more information about the LBBC or to obtain the Zoom link for the meeting on January 21, email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. and visit  www.lagunabeachbusinessclub.com.

 

Shaena Stabler is the Owner, Publisher & Editor.

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor & Writer.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Barbara Diamond, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Marrie Stone, Maggi Henrikson, Samantha Washer, Stacia Stabler and Suzie Harrison are our writers and/or columnists.

We all love Laguna and we love what we do.

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.315.0259

© 2021 Stu News Laguna - All Rights Reserved.