 Volume 13, Issue 4  |  January 12, 2021

Laguna Beach Live! and LAM partner for Live 011221

Laguna Beach Live! and LAM partner for Live! at the Museum on Thursday 

Join Laguna Beach Live! and Laguna Art Museum for Live! at the Museum on Thursday, Jan 14 at 7 p.m. The Triada Guitar Trio will perform a concert inside the museum, presented in partnership with Laguna Beach Live! Enjoy the virtual concert online any time.

The Triada Guitar Trio combines the unique talents of brothers Nikola, Petar, and Vasil Chekardzhikov, forming one of the most brilliant guitar ensembles now performing. The three brothers are virtuoso guitarists individually, and their intuitive sense of ensemble gives a synergy that makes their concerts very special and exciting events. 

Laguna Beach Trio

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

The Triada Trio to perform virtually on Thursday 

Performances by Triada feature innovative repertoire, including traditional classics, modern favorites, and vibrant, colorful ethnic music to engage and delight any audience. Programs usually include powerful works that composers have written specifically for this superlative ensemble.

The three are former members of the guitar quartet “Four of a Kind” with their sister Petya. A heavy schedule of concerts, television, and radio appearances in Bulgaria led to concert tours in Europe from 1994 to 1996. Since coming to the U.S., the trio has performed at some of the most prestigious concert series and classical guitar forums in the country.

The brothers studied guitar from early childhood with professor Ljuben Haralambiev in Varna, Bulgaria. In America they completed graduate studies at Cal State Fullerton with David Grimes. They have also worked in master classes with internationally known guitarists such as Scott Tennant, Bill Kanengiser, Roland Dyens, Maximo Diego Pujol, Assad Brothers, and others. 

To view the virtual performance, visit www.lagunaartmuseum.org/events/triada-trio.

 

