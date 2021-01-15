NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 5  |  January 15, 2021

Vaccine rollout approved for people aged 65+

Dear Neighbors, 

I am writing to let you know about an important update to the county’s COVID-19 vaccine rollout. 

The Orange County Health Care Agency (OCHCA) has now approved vaccinations for people aged 65+, which is an important milestone in the fight against COVID-19. 

We are working quickly to establish dedicated locations to safely provide vaccines for our community, and to obtain the inventory needed to begin inviting eligible patients to schedule vaccine appointments. 

While we know some things such as vaccine inventory are out of our control, we are committed to keeping you informed and updated along the way as to when and how you and your family members can receive COVID-19 vaccinations from Hoag and other county resources. 

I encourage you to visit OCHCA’s Vaccine Distribution site for detailed information. 

In addition, you can visit Hoag’s COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) for additional information and resources. 

The coming days and weeks will require patience from us all as we navigate this quickly evolving news. Through it all, we are here to serve as your partners and trusted resource. 

In the meantime, please continue wearing masks, staying home, washing hands, and practicing social distancing. Your vigilant support helps lower cases in the community and allows us to better manage this devastating disease. 

We have been in this together from the beginning, and Hoag will be here with you until this chapter comes to an end.

Sincerely,

