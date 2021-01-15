NewLeftHeader

few clouds

82.1°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 13, Issue 5  |  January 15, 2021

Large sunfish spotted off Emerald Bay 011521

Large sunfish spotted off Emerald Bay

This is a Mola Mola, also called a sunfish, the largest bony fish alive. This little guy gave passengers aboard the Nautilus a little show while cruising off the coast of Emerald Bay last Sunday. This one decided to breach right in front of the Nautilus’ audience.

The Nautilus is part of the fleet from Newport Landing & Davey’s Locker Whale Watching in Newport Beach.

Large Mola Mola 1

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of @NewportWhales

Mola Mola breaches off Emerald Bay

“The Mola Mola is born the size of a pinhead, and they hatch from their planktonic egg state at just 2 mm,” according to Jessica Roame, the education manager for the company. “As adults, sunfish will have grown 60 million times their size from birth, and Mola Mola larvae will gain about 1 lb. per day until they reach their full adult size at 2,200 lbs. Surprisingly, their main diet is jellyfish.”

Newport Landing Whale Watching & Davey’s Locker Whale Watching depart multiple times a day from Newport Harbor for tours lasting some two and in-half hours.

Large Mola Mola 2

Click on photo for a larger image

 

Shaena Stabler is the Owner, Publisher & Editor.

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor & Writer.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Barbara Diamond, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Marrie Stone, Maggi Henrikson, Samantha Washer, Stacia Stabler and Suzie Harrison are our writers and/or columnists.

We all love Laguna and we love what we do.

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.315.0259

© 2021 Stu News Laguna - All Rights Reserved.