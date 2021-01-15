NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 5  |  January 15, 2021

Local artist now on display at JWA

Local artist Russell Pierce brings mixed media artwork to John Wayne Airport (JWA) in a new exhibit fittingly called Travelogue, featuring traditional art combined with digital design applications to create unique pieces. His work is on display in the Thomas F. Riley Terminal as part of the JWA Community Focus Space from January 14 through February 16.

“Russell Pierce visually transports people and immerses them in the color, architecture, and character of places through his distinctive art,” said Supervisor Andrew Do, Chairman of the Orange County Board of Supervisors. 

Artwork depicting pedestrians and food vendors on city streets, detailed architecture of buildings old and new, and well-known landmarks like Coney Island, the Leaning Tower of Pisa, Disneyland Monorail, and Cabazon Dinosaurs are some of the pieces featured in Pierce’s Travelogue exhibit.

Local artist Coney Island

“I work in traditional mediums as well as the digital realm mixing and matching graphic applications to fine-tune and polish pieces,” said Pierce. “All of the art featured in Travelogue are painted digitally and output on gleaming metal prints that allow for high color saturation. They have wooden frame backs that give them the effect of floating off the wall, which is striking and perfect for the subject matter.”

Pierce was the recipient of a 2017 Laguna Beach Arts Alliance grant that provided him with an opportunity to feature his unique art in a one-person show called Change Agents, exhibited in Laguna Beach at the Seven-Degrees venue. The Community Arts Gallery in Laguna Beach also featured Pierce’s Change Agents showcase in 2018. 

Pierce attended the School of Visual Arts in New York City, where he studied graphic design and illustration, and the New York Institute of Technology for computer graphics. To learn more about Russell Pierce and view additional pieces of his artwork, visit www.fineartamerica.com/profiles/russell-pierce.

The exhibit can be viewed (pre-security) on the Departure (upper) Level near security screening areas in Terminals A, B and C and on the Arrival (lower) Level adjacent to Baggage Carousels 1 and 4.

For more information about the John Wayne Airport Arts Program, visit www.ocair.com/terminal/artexhibits.

 

