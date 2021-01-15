NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 5  |  January 15, 2021

Sunset over Catalina on January 13. When we see a red sky at night, it means that the setting sun is sending its light through a high concentration of dust particles. This usually indicates high pressure and stable air coming in from the west and that good weather will follow.

 

