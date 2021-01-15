NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 5  |  January 15, 2021

Dennis’ Tidbits 011521

Dennis’ Tidbits

By DENNIS McTIGHE 

January 15, 2021

Hot stuff

Dennis 5This weekend marks the anniversary of a couple of noteworthy earth science events from yesteryear. On January 16, 1971, Laguna recorded its warmest January day on record, a record that remains intact. The mercury hit 88 here in town, while downtown L.A. hit 95, also an all-time record that still stands. 

Ontario took top honors that day with a scorching 98! Unusually hot, dry Santanas heated up the entire Southland, setting records in a majority of SoCal communities. Humidity levels were down into the single digits in some areas and with the strong Santanas blowing you’d think that wildfires would break out, but that did not happen thanks to ample rains in November and December of 1970. With the two months’ total of near ten inches, all vegetation was well-soaked with lots of new green growth as well as new green grassland, plus the soils were near the saturation levels, so the wilderness areas really dodged a bullet.

January 17 marks the holiday honoring the late Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. A significant seismological event occurred on January 17, 1994, as most of the Southland was rudely awakened and shaken out of bed at 4:20 a.m. by a powerful 6.9 earthquake centered about two miles west of Northridge. It was the most significant urban earthquake to occur in California since the 8.0 San Francisco Quake in 1906. The Northridge quake was quite shallow at around ten miles, so violent shaking was felt over an area of approximately 2,190 square miles. Residents within that area experienced over one thousand aftershocks with a magnitude of 1.5 – 4.5 for weeks after the original shaker.

Nearly 100 deaths and 9,000 injuries resulted from the incident. More than 50,000 people were displaced from their homes and thousands were forced to move to temporary shelters in schools and churches, or camp in city parks and endure the chilly temps and rain, although only about a half inch fell that month after a very wet previous two months. But nighttime temps average in the high 30s to low 40s out there in January.

More than 114 thousand residential and commercial structures were damaged in the area despite the fact that seismic building code provisions and other mitigations had been intensified, especially since the Loma Prieta earthquake on October 17, 1989. Total damage from the Northridge quake was estimated at 17 billion. This event brought to light the difficulties in protecting Californians from their seismically unsafe environment. 

Here in Laguna we’re about 80 miles south of Northridge, but because the quake was so shallow the shaking way down here was still pretty violent. That quake was felt as far south as San Diego and as far north as the Big Sur area. Other significant shakers felt in Laguna were on July 10, 1952, on the Inyo-Kern Fault by the Grapevine, and that was a 7.5. I was almost five then and still lived in Hollywood where I was born, but I do remember the violent shaking that lasted nearly two minutes. 

I was still stationed in Hawaii in the Air Force when the 6.6 quake hit near Sylmar on February 9, 1971. I heard it shook pretty good here in Laguna. The Windy Point quake near Palm Springs was a 6.0 at 2:24 a.m. and it woke me up right away. That was on July 9, 1986. Five days later, a 5.3 quake struck a few miles off Oceanside at 7 a.m., and the shaking was strong enough to completely knock out that huge front window at Fingerhut Gallery on the corner of Forest Avenue and PCH. 

On October 1, 1987, there was a 6.0 at 8 a.m. near Whittier Narrows Dam that damaged a lot of old vintage buildings from the 1890s in uptown Whittier. On June 28, 1992, there was a 7.5 quake near Landers, Calif. way out in the desert past Joshua Tree. It was very deep, about 50 miles, so the sensation from it was more of a rolling motion. That quake struck at about 5 a.m. Three hours later a real shaker hit up at Big Bear and that was a 6.6. The quake was shallow, about twelve miles, so you could really feel the shaking here in town. 

Then, of course, the Northridge monster hit on June 17, 1994, and on October 15 at 2 a.m., a 7.3 hit way out by Landers again. 

Lucky for us, most of these quakes were far away enough so damage from all these was minimal here. The San Andreas is way overdue for a fatty. Hope it’s later rather than sooner! 

Have a great weekend, ALOHA!

 

