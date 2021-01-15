NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 5  |  January 15, 2021

Coast Hardware offers old-fashioned friendly service and one-stop shopping from A-Z

By DIANNE RUSSELL

Photos by Mary Hurlbut

Need a key copied, a paint sample matched, or a gift for a housewarming? You can get it all at Coast Hardware, an old-style hardware store that offers service and supplies from A-Z. It’s a place where dogs know they’ll get a treat, and customers are confident they’ll get their questions answered and find what they need. 

The staff is described as the “helpful hardware folks” and that statement couldn’t be more true. Locally-owned Coast Hardware has served Laguna Beach for over 40 years, and Store Manager Ed Leatherwood has been there for three of those four decades. 

Manager Ed Leatherwood

What started as a part-time job for Leatherwood, a Laguna resident, turned into a 31-year position at a place where he says, “Felt right and comfortable,” so he decided to stay. “It’s an old school type of store.”

Originally from Oregon, Leatherwood, graduated from the University of Oregon where he studied Journalism and Marketing. He did his post-grad in Marketing and worked at advertising and corporate agencies for over 20 years.

Coast Hardware exterior

Click on photo for a larger image

Coast Hardware on Broadway St

In the 1970s, he came down to Newport Beach to work for a local agency, and in the mid-eighties when the company sold, he started freelancing.

“At the time, I was living in Newport and came to Laguna because a friend needed assistance. Advertising was changing, so my friend said, ‘the hardware store is hiring,’ and I worked here part time for a year. I enjoyed the atmosphere and the store’s progress and became more interested, so I went to full time.” 

In his off hours, which aren’t plentiful, Leatherwood visits his brother in Palm Springs to play golf and is also close to his niece and nephew. Another interest is woodworking and refinishing furniture, but nothing specific. “Whatever needs to be refinished,” he says. 

When queried about some of the strange questions he’s been asked by customers, Leatherwood says, “It never fails, at Christmas, at least one person comes in after putting lights on a tree or outside and realizes that there are two female or two male connectors when they try to plug in the strings, so they ask for an adapter. There is no such thing. It wouldn’t work.”

Coast Hardware Ed

Click on photo for a larger image

Store Manager Ed Leatherwood

On the upside, Leatherwood admits that he likes the interaction with both regulars and tourists. “They’re mostly from Arizona and Nevada,” he says.

As for the pandemic, Leatherwood says, “Business has been good, although not for the reasons anyone wants. The kitchen department has been selling lots of appliances because people are cooking more at home, people are doing more repairs and projects around the house, so they need parts, and they’re deep cleaning, so sanitizing products are selling. We offer online ordering as well as curb and in-store pickup.”

Looking back over the past 30-plus years, he says that some of his most memorable times have been the fire in 1993, the 2005 mudslides, and the 2010 floods.

Long and short time staffers

Bluebird Canyon resident Raelynn Lyons, who has worked at Coast for 15 years and is in charge of the kitchen and houseware sections, also recalls those natural disasters. “During the mudslides, we stayed open and came to work in the mud and were also open during the 1993 fires to help the residents. We donated to schools and the community center.”

Lyons admits that she likes the interaction with customers. “Every day is a different day. We get to see our neighbors and meet tourists from all over the world. We’re like a mini-chamber of commerce. People ask us where to eat and where to go for certain things. If we don’t have something, we send people where they might find it. We work with the other businesses.”

Coast Hardware Vince

Click on photo for a larger image

Vince Cunningham

Eight-year staff member Vince Cunningham of the Hardware Department, says, “It’s wonderful to work at Coast Hardware. It’s nice to have a local hardware store that hires locals. That’s keeping it local for real.”

Aimee Dixon, who started in September, has nothing but praise for Leatherwood. “Ed is a great boss. He’s a good listener and teacher.” 

Another rookie, who also started in September, Steve Doherty of the plumbing department, says, “It’s fabulous to work at a place in the community where everyone is kind of like an extended family.”

Coast Hardware Steve

Click on photo for a larger image

Steve Doherty

Assistant Store Manager

Assistant Store Manager Doug Cross, who heads the paint department, says, “I think every bathroom in Laguna got a new paint job during the pandemic.”

He says they’ve been busy during the past eight months, likely due to people being home so much and busy with DIY projects. Initially, they were short-staffed, but now they are fully staffed. 

Originally from Kansas City, Missouri, Cross has been with Coast Hardware for five and a half years, and arrived in Laguna six years ago from Portland, where he lived for 20 years. He sold his house and business and headed to Laguna. 

“Shortly after, I met my future wife Kristen Thompson on a photographic tour to South East Asia. She exhibits at the Sawdust Festival and has worked at Fawn Memories for 26 years, now as manager,” says Cross.

Coast Hardware checking out

Click on photo for a larger image

Mission accomplished, checking out

Doug and Kristen still travel to Asia, although not this year, and four years ago, they started importing Fair Trade upcycled items from Cambodia – cement bags that are transformed into bags, wallets, and shoulder bags and decorated with unique patterns such as fish embedded in the material. They also have a photographic line of greeting cards that can be found at the store.

Through their travels there, they became involved in Friends-International, an international social enterprise and registered non-governmental organization focusing on children’s empowerment established in Cambodia in 1994. 

So next time you go into the store, you’ll know a little backstory on the people who work there. If you go there often enough, you’ll realize that Coast Hardware is much more than just a store – it’s a place where the staff members remember your name, give your dog a treat, and answer your crazy questions with a smile.

Coast Hardware is located at 240 Broadway St. 

For more information, go to www.coastacehardware.comor call (949) 497-4404.

 

