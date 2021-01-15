NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 5  |  January 15, 2021

Guest Column Still a new year 011521

Guest Column

Still a new year – Let’s start afresh 

By Dr. Vidya Reddy

Hello, and welcome to the New Year Corner. As we are still gasping at the uncertainty that’s unfolding all around us, I’ve decided to look at the whole month of January as a stepping stone to create a brand-new year.

So, even though we’re mid-January, let’s take this opportunity to look at this new year with fresh new eyes. And, as it always is at the beginning of every year, it’s like a blank slate: the year can be whatever you want it to be.

This is freeing, exhilarating, magical.

Take advantage of it, my friends.

Of course, we always have the magic of a fresh start available to us – in any day, any hour, any moment. Every morning is a beautiful fresh start! In fact, right this moment, you have the opportunity of a fresh start.

We should take advantage of these opportunities to see the freshness of the moment in front of us.

Start at One – this is one of my mantras this year.

Still a doctor

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Johnny Antezana

Dr. Vidya Reddy

I recently was talking with my guruji (my spiritual master) and admitted I hadn’t been studying as much as I’d committed to doing. He advised: “Start at one.” It happens that in basic breath meditation, where you might count your breaths, your mind will get distracted and wander. And then you can simply start at one.

Let’s look at how to practice with this during each day, and a couple ways you can take advantage of Starting at One as we look at this beautiful year in front of us. 

As a thought exercise, I’ve learned a lot of things over the past few months and feel compelled to share them with you in the spirit of robust helpfulness. If you would like more information, techniques, and meditation based on Life Lessons, please refer to my podcast: https://naturally-happy.com/blog/

Practicing a fresh start in each day

Every morning, you get to ask yourself:

--What would I like to do with this incredible day?

--What would make today incredible for me?

--What am I feeling called to do today? What’s most important?

You can wipe the slate clean of whatever happened the day before (no matter what it was), and just start anew.

And then you get a couple hours into it, and maybe you find yourself off course. You’ve gotten distracted or caught up in busywork.

Start again.

Take a breath, and imagine this next moment is a blank slate. What is most important right now? What would you like to do with this incredible hour in front of you?

Start again. And find gratitude that you get to start again, over and over.

Practicing with the blank slate of the new year

We’re about two weeks into the new year, and you might have already started to lose the freshness of this year. But we’re just starting out! We’re at the very beginning, and we can do whatever we like with this year.

Start at One.

Still a door

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Pieter Baetens

One door closes, another opens for a fresh start

--What would make this an amazing year for you?

--What is possible for you this year?

--Who would you like to be?

Take a notebook and pen, and spend 30 minutes thinking about this fresh space, and writing out some notes.

Is this the year you finally write your book, launch something, create something? Grow your business to a new level, launch a new mission, help others in a big way? Tackle something hard and scary and meaningful?

Are there new habits you want to create?

This is your year, to use however you like. What magic can you create?

Putting it into action

Once you have an idea of what you’d like to do or create…it’s time to make it actually happen.

Write it down and commit to it. Tell others and promise to report to them weekly. Adjust your plan each week, with the blank slate of the new week. Do a review each month and get yourself back on track with each fresh month.

One small step at a time, make it happen. One fresh start at a time.

In Peace, Love and Gratitude. 

‘Til next time.

Dr. Vidya Reddy, ND, AMS, DAC, CLC

www.Naturally-Happy.com

 

